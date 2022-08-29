This New Show Is Like ‘Entourage’ Meets ‘How To Make It In America’

Mo, a brand new Netflix series, is a must-watch and is reminiscent of both Entourage and How To Make It In America…

Sick of watching the same five shows on rotation but feel like it’s too overwhelming to go searching for something new? Allow us to get you out of your rut.

Of course, the biggest risk of starting a new show is that it’s not good and has, therefore, wasted your time. But Mo, a new Netflix Original series, is definitely good and will definitely not waste your time.

The series follows Mo Najjar, played by comedian Mohammed Amer, as he struggles with being a Palestinian refugee waiting to be granted asylum as well as being caught between two different cultures.

Mo is the same kind of comedy-drama – that features witty quips and dark humour as well as some sombre and poignant moments – as both Entourage and How To Make It In America; so if you enjoyed either one of those shows (or both) you’ll love Mo.

WATCH: The official trailer for ‘Mo’…

Like Entourage, Mo has a real focus on ‘hustle culture’ and follows an ambition-driven character. And like How To Make It In America, Mo gives viewers an insight into what American life is like, especially what it’s like trying to ‘make it’ in America, albeit a slightly more realistic and topical version than the former show.

Of course, Mo also has points of difference from those two shows. For example, the main characters of Entourage or How To Make It In America aren’t likeable characters so it’s hard to route for them at times, but Mo’s titular character is extremely sympathetic and endearing.

Plus, both Entourage and How To Make It In America obviously are led by privileged white men whereas Mo follows a disadvantaged Palestinian refugee who is just trying to make ends meet.

Mo is also incredibly refreshing compared to other television shows as it amplifies Muslim and Arab voices and experiences, that are rarely explored onscreen, in a positive, grounded and modern way.

If you’re looking for a new show that’s oh so binge-able we can’t recommend Mo enough; it’s funny but still has substance. You can watch Mo now on Netflix.