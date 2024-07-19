Montblanc Legend Blue Is The Must-Have Sophisticated Scent For Today’s Urban Man

The following article was produced in partnership with Montblanc.

For a brand whose own history positioned it exclusively within luxury leather goods, watches, and accessories, Montblanc’s bold foray into the luxury fragrance market was met with critical acclaim and widespread attention.

It was a natural transition for one of the world’s premier luxury houses as Montblanc’s products were never just items of beautiful function but reflected a far-reaching legacy that combined both traditional craftsmanship with contemporary innovation.

Since this beginning, Montblanc has maintained an enviable reputation that extends beyond its line of luxury products and into men’s fragrances, reflecting a brand at the pinnacle of understated luxury.

It was rather poignant, then, that its first offering to the luxury fragrance market was called Presence, establishing Montblanc as a perennial player in the men’s parfum space. Presence, with its spicy and oriental notes, encapsulated the elegance and sophistication synonymous with Montblanc, setting the stage for future successes in the fragrance industry.

Now, in 2024, Montblanc gives birth to a Legend.

Montblanc Legend Blue is a fragrance full of contrasts. Image: Montblanc

In today’s society, we live in and amongst the hustle and bustle of city life. Our minutes are scheduled; our time is precious. Professional men need a fragrance that can consistently meet our expectations and complement our dynamic lifestyles.

Montblanc Legend Blue is a fragrance full of contrasts. From the azure allure of the Legend’s zesty topline notes to its warm and comforting woody heart, Montblanc Legend Blue is an evolution of an inherently masculine scent from the French perfumers and the perfect piece to cut through the urban haze of contemporary life.

Available in 100ml and 50ml at David Jones and Myer, Legend Blue is the perfect option for travelling and the essential new fragrance for Australia’s ambitious men.

It opens with a vibrant burst of spearmint, offering an immediate air of freshness, after a long flight or meeting. It’s an expressive top note that places this within the premium fragrance offering for a long-lasting scent that invigorates the senses.

The introduction of cedarwood reveals an earthy heart and a rich aroma to the fragrance; it’s warming, sweet and creamy with a masculine bouquet that compliments and grounds the scent with a rare complexity.

Legends only. Image: Montblanc

For the professional man whose day is filled with back-to-back meetings and social engagements, Legend Blue’s longevity ensures that the fragrance remains with you from the first application until the sun goes down. This is thanks to Ambroxan’s warm and musky character which enhances the Legend Blue’s confident composition; a nuanced expression of modern masculinity that leaves a lasting impression of sophistication and sensuality for the wearer.

This is a new side of the Legend man: elegant and timeless with sophisticated brilliance, offering a scent that is as multifaceted and dynamic as the Australian men who wear it.