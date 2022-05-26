Moonage Daydream Film Release Date Australia, Cast, Trailer & Reviews

Whether you’re an avid David Bowie fan or just a music-lover in general, the upcoming documentary Moonage Daydream – which just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival – will be an absolute must-watch. The film, which includes never-before-seen footage, will explore Bowie’s creative and musical journey in great but cinematographically stunning detail.

Moonage Daydream is set to be released in Australian cinemas in September this year. An exact date is yet to be announced, so watch this space.

Trailer

The Cast & Crew

Moonage Daydream was written and directed by Oscar-nominee Brett Morgen – best known for directing the critically acclaimed documentaries Jane and Cobain: Montage of Heck.

In 2017, Morgen was granted full access to Bowie’s personal archives by Bowie’s estate and it’s been confirmed that the documentary will feature Bowie performances that have never been seen before.

The Plot

Moonage Daydream will document the impressive life and career of the iconic David Bowie – one of the most influential artists of all time.

What The Critics & Reviews Say

Currently, Moonage Daydream has a 7.1 IMDb score and a critic rating of 92% on Rotten

Tomatoes. Variety gave the documentary a rave review and wrote, “this is a movie to give yourself over to.”