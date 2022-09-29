ASICS Have Just Made The Most Eco-Friendly Sneakers In The World

Sneaker brands are currently in the middle of an arms race to make the world’s most eco-friendly sneakers – and Japanese sportswear giant ASICS has just upped the ante significantly.

Meet the ASICS GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95: the world’s lowest CO2-emitting sneakers. Emitting just 1.95kg of CO2 emissions (CO2e) across its life cycle – significantly lighter than the lowest CO2e sneakers currently available on the market – they represent a huge leap forward in sustainable manufacturing.

1.95kg of CO2 emissions can seem like a rather abstract figure, but for comparison, creating a stack of A4 paper emits 2.34kg CO2e and a typical pair of running shoes generates approximately 13.6kg… Making the GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95s impressively easy on the planet.

Among the sneaker’s series of innovations is a new carbon-negative foam – made from a fusion of bio-based polymers derived partly from sugarcane – as well as the use of recycled and solution-dyed polyester, as well as a new structure utilizing tape that enables less material usage. Additionally, 100% renewable energy is used throughout the manufacturing phase.

The x uses carbon-negative foam in its midsole and sock liner, and recycled polyester for the uppers.

That’s all very impressive, but we think the greatest triumph of ASICS’ new sneakers is that they actually look like something you’d want to wear. A common trap ‘eco-sneakers’ fall into is that they’re often quite austere when it comes to their aesthetics. It’s no good making a pair of sneakers that are better for the planet if no one will buy them.

Case in point: Adidas and Allbird’s FUTURECRAFT.FOOTPRINT collaboration, the next-lowest emitting sneakers, (which emit 2.94kg CO2e, by the way). They’re certainly worthy, but they just look a bit ugly, and therefore their mission falls flat.

In comparison, the GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95s not only emit less CO2, but also look wayyyy cooler. They look much more like a standard pair of GEL-LYTE IIIs (one of the most popular sneakers in ASICS’ range as well as among sneakerheads and casual shoppers alike), which is a big plus.

The only thing you’ll be emitting is stylish vibes.

All in all, we think ASICS have a winner on their hands – and should be commended for pushing sustainable fashion in an exciting, substantive new direction.

The ASICS GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95 sneakers will hit shelves in 2023. ASICS haven’t released pricing details yet, but they’re likely to retail for around AU$250-300. Find out more at ASICS’ online storefront here.