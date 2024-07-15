Most Effective Exercise To Boost Cognitive Function, According To New Australian Study

A recent study from the University of Queensland could unlock the secrets to improved cognition for 65-85-year-olds… and the answer couldn’t be simpler.

As we get older, we’re constantly looking for more effective ways to look after our bodies with better choices and habits in later life. From cutting out simple pleasures like a regular midweek boozer to cutting-edge drug treatments that make Ozempic look like child’s play, there is a litany of claims and quick fixes out there specifically skewed at people looking to take control of their health and well-being.

Of course, it’s something that becomes more and more prevalent as we age, as our bodies and minds naturally start to decline with the passing years.

Exercise routines, dietary supplements, and holistic therapies become topics of daily conversation; social media stars claim to have discovered the fountain of youth via their unique code PAYMENOW. There’s a barrage of information out there, but a recent Australian-backed study could unlock the secrets to boosted brain function in later life… and the answer is available to us all.

Just six months of HIIT can improve cognitive function in adults. Image: Shutterstock

A breakthrough study that could address an ageing population

According to a recent longitudinal study by the Queensland Brain Institute, researchers found that just six months of high-intensity interval exercises, or HIIT, can improve cognitive function in adults for up to 5 years, even after the participants had stopped exercising.

“Six months of high-intensity interval training is enough to flick the switch.” Emeritus Professor Perry Bartlett

“In this study, a large cohort of healthy 65-85-year-old volunteers joined a six-month exercise program, did biomarker and cognition testing and had high-resolution brain scans. We followed up with them 5 years after the program and incredibly they still had improved cognition, even if they hadn’t kept up with the exercises,” Emeritus Professor Perry Bartlett said.

1 in 3 people aged 85 years are likely to develop dementia. Image: Alzheimer’s Research UK

The study looked at three levels of exercise intensity: low (motor function, balance, and stretching), medium (brisk walking on a treadmill), and high (four cycles of near-maximum exertion running on a treadmill). University researchers found that high-intensity exercise improved cognition in healthy older adults and the improvement was retained for up to 5 years after the program had concluded.

With the current climate of fake fads and fleeting trends, this Australian-backed study provides a promising, evidence-based approach to potential issues with an ageing population… we just have to get up and sweat it out.