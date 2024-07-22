Australian Men Keeping Their Youthful Good Looks Thanks To These Proven Grooming Products

The following article was produced in partnership with Natio

It’s no longer good enough for Australian blokes to have that one bar of soap for everything. You know the one: it sits in a little basket in our shower, a permanent soggy bottom. And we wonder why we have bad skin.

Recently, however, there has been a serious shift in how guys look after themselves, with huge uptakes in premium Australian-made brands specifically focused on men’s anti-ageing… and there’s one leading the way.

Natio has been producing premium skincare products for Australian men for 30 years. Image: Natio

For more than 30 years, Natio has provided its Australian community with premium quality natural skincare solutions that are not only affordable but actually produce noticeable results.

To put this to the test, an independent clinical study for men with self-perceived aging skin was conducted using two of Natio’s best-selling products: Natio men plus Age Defence Moisturiser and BHA Tight & Tone Exfoliant.

After just six weeks, more than 80% agreed that their fine lines and wrinkles had reduced; 90% said their skin felt firmer; 94% found their skin was looking healthier and brighter; and a staggering 100% said the products left their skin hydrated all day long.

An ‘inspired by nature, driven by science’ approach has allowed Natio to become a leader in men’s skincare. Image: Natio

Natio has a longstanding commitment to sourcing packaging and ingredients to make their products predominantly from local Australian suppliers, taking inspiration from the unique beauty of this country. Natio men plus is 100% made in Australia.

This ‘inspired by nature, driven by science’ approach has allowed Natio to become a leader in men’s skincare, offering effective, natural solutions that address specific skin concerns such as collagen production, acne prevention, hydration, and fine line reduction… and their latest collection could be their best yet.

“We believe that the best skincare routine is one that you can achieve every day.”

“Featuring powerful natural ingredients such as Mountain Pepper Berry, Salicylic Acid, Niacinamide, and Retinyl Palmitate, Natio’s men plus line has been specifically curated to target prevailing skin concerns among Australian men like collagen boost, hydration, acne prevention and fine line reduction,” Natio Product Development Manager, Kerith Barnett told DMARGE.

Natio delivers results. Image: Natio

The Natio men plus collection is a 3-step routine that works to protect your skin from life’s environmental triggers, using active ingredients that help to detoxify your skin and fortify your natural barrier for younger, healthier-looking skin.

“Every man needs a targeted and effective skincare routine, no matter their age or lifestyle. Often men find it difficult to cut through the information available around building a skincare routine.”

“We believe that the best skincare routine is one that you can achieve every day. To that end, Natio men plus offers a host of new products with consistency in mind, ensuring ease of use for noticeable results,” Barnett continued.

With Natio, Australia’s men can now maintain healthy, youthful skin with effective, natural solutions tailored to their needs. Discover the Natio collection today at Priceline, David Jones, Myer, Chemist Warehouse and leading pharmacies.