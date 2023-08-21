Netgear Orbi 960 Black Edition Review: Unveiling Unrivalled Connectivity

Written by Finlay Mead

Netgear’s latest raises the bar for seamless connectivity across your home, no matter how vast that home may be. Covering up to 9,000 sq/ft, this one will be hard to beat.

In today’s increasingly interconnected world, WiFi has transformed from a once novel convenience into a total necessity, shaping how we work, connect, and unwind. And yet, ensuring that you can get good quality Wi-Fi all the way across your home continues to be a surprisingly difficult task.

Thankfully, Netgear’s Orbi 960 Series Black Edition might just be the long-overdue game changer your WiFi experience needs, with its cutting-edge Mesh Systems technology promising seamless connectivity in every corner of your home and a lot more besides.

The Orbi 960’s Specs

The real showstopper at the heart of the Orbi 960 Series lies in its expansive coverage. Comprising a main router node and two satellite nodes, this system blankets up to 9,000 square feet with seamless connectivity. Gone are the days of weak spots and dead zones, as the Orbi 960 Series ensures robust connectivity throughout your space. On top of this, the Orbi 960 router boasts WiFi 6E hardware, tapping into the 6GHz band for improved performance. This newfound spectrum minimizes congestion, offering faster and more reliable connections whether you’re streaming, gaming, or working.

Beyond its technical prowess, the Orbi 960 Series boasts an attractive design that seamlessly integrates into your home, no matter your decor or taste for interior design. However, this elegance doesn’t compromise on performance. With a 10Gbps WAN and 2.5Gbps LAN ports, you’re ensured a lightning-fast wired connection for all your devices. Moreover, setting up the Orbi 960 Series is a breeze. The nodes are easily synced via onboard buttons and we had our network established and a multitude of devices connected in well under an hour, showcasing the truly user-friendly nature of the system.

Adding to the ease of experience, the Orbi also comes equipped with an app that facilitates easy management of your network. From device tracking and internet speed testing to network security monitoring, the app empowers you to oversee your connectivity effortlessly. For enhanced protection, Netgear Armor offers subscription-based security services, safeguarding your network against external threats such as hackers or identity thieves, as well as any inappropriate content at an incredibly reasonable price point. In addition to all this, the Mesh Systems are compatible with various Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to ensure a seamless transition.

Our Thoughts Overall

All in all, the Orbi 960 is without a doubt the leader in its field, and by quite some margin. It stands out as offering by far and away the widest and best coverage of any device in the industry, all of which is made easier, faster, and more secure thanks to its industry-leading Mesh Systems. Enhanced by Netgear’s Armor security software the Ori 960’s Wi-Fi 6e capabilities deliver high performance but always well-protected internet usage. While its nodes may be sizable, they look pretty darn slick, meaning the Orbi won’t inflict all-too-familiar damage on the look and feel of your home as so many devices are prone to do.

Not only does it perform, but it does so with ease: Netgear’s choice between setup via a connected browser or smartphone app, makes the Orbi one of the most user-friendly mesh systems out there. With Netgear also offering 90 days of free tech support, the Orbi reigns supreme as the best available mesh system today. For those who have the means, this mesh kit can effortlessly satisfy your need for high-speed connectivity: Its unmatched coverage, elegant design, and cutting-edge technology redefine connectivity.

With the Orbi 960 Series, you can transform your home into a hub of seamless connection, amplifying both your cherished moments and essential tasks.