Best Newtown Pubs | Tried & Tested By Our Editors

Written by Max Langridge

You only need to check out the pubs in Newtown to start understanding what it is that attracts so many creative types to the area.

But it’s not just a place for those with a quirky side, as Newtown pubs tend to stay open rather late, making it the perfect spot to either while away the hours over some beers, or head to after a session in the city but you don’t want to go home.

If you’ve ever found yourself on Newtown’s King Street, then you’ll be well aware it is a place prime for a pub crawl, owing to the fact there are so many dotted along the road. So, which are the ones you should make sure you pay a visit to? We’ve rounded up our absolute favourite Newtown pubs to help you decide where to have your next beer.

Bank Hotel

324 King Street, Newtown, 2042

Less than a two-minute walk from Newtown station is where you’ll find The Bank Hotel. An imposing building on Newtown’s King Street, The Bank is a place that has something for everyone. The large main bar on the ground floor serves up a vast array of beers and wines, while Upstairs at the Bank is a cocktail bar and live music venue all rolled into one.

You’ll want to make sure you take a regular look at what’s going on at The Bank, as there’s always some form of live music, trivia night or other form of entertainment to make your night out one to remember.

Newtown Hotel

174 King Street, Newtown, 2042

Another equally iconic building on King Street is Newtown Hotel. Step inside and you’re welcome by a huge bar adorned by several beer taps and with plenty more tins in the fridges. The ground level also has a dedicated space for live music – Newtown Hotel is just one of the many venues that supports King Street Carnival – while outside you’ll find a large dog-friendly beer garden complete with its own bar.

Upstairs gives way to a wrap-around balcony to look down on King Street below and throughout the venue, a menu comprising pizza, burgers and schnittys can be enjoyed.

Union Hotel

576 King Street, Newtown, 2042

Take a left out of Newtown Station and make a short walk down King Street and you’ll come across Union Hotel. Another Newtown pub that supports King Street Carnival, The Union is big on live music. The front bar is also a perfect spot for groups to mingle, with pool tables, a wide range of beers being poured out of the 22 taps and TVs showing live sport.

A back bar area complete with heated courtyards provides a more intimate setting to enjoy some food, a beer or a cocktail and the Union is more than happy to cater to group bookings.

Courthouse Hotel

202 Australia Street, Newtown, 2042

One of the few pubs genuinely worth visiting that isn’t on King Street is Courthouse Hotel. With one of the best beer gardens of any Newtown pub, The Courty is well worth deviating from the main strip. However, it is this popularity that means you should try and nab a spot in the garden as early as you can because if the weather is good, you can bet your bottom dollar it will fill up quickly.

The Courty is welcoming of anyone and everyone and especially encourages everyone to bring their dog. A proper community-driven Newtown pub.

Coopers Hotel

221 King Street, Newtown, 2042

One of the loudest and most vibrant Newtown pubs on King Street is Coopers Hotel. A quick glance of the website reveals all you need to know about this boozer, with something happening every night, whether it be discount meals, trivia or even “gender bender bingo”.

The kitchen slings out classic pub food and you’ll find a generous selection of local and imported beers and ciders on tap. Situated slap bang in the middle of all that is going on in Newtown, the Coopers Hotel is the place to be.