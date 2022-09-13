Nick Kyrgios Bet On Carlos Alcaraz To Win The US Open

Nick Kyrgios has messaged Carlos Alcaraz in the wake of the Spaniard’s US Open victory, reminding him that he picked him as the US Open winner, back when the draw was still stacked.

Nick Kyrgios put in arguably his finest performance to date at the US Open this year. Despite not making it to the final, as he did at Wimbledon, his performance against Medvedev had commentator Todd Woodbridge saying: “I’m rating that as the best match I’ve seen Nick Kyrgios at a grand slam tournament.”

It wasn’t just on the court Kyrgios was making statements. In the wake of Carlos Alcaraz’s victory against Casper Ruud on Monday, the 19-year-old Spaniard, who just became the youngest ever tennis player in history to win a Grand Slam, told the media scrum that Kyrgios had slid into his DM’s to say “I told you so.”

This appears to be in reference to a bet Kyrgios placed before the tournament. The bet was that Alcaraz would be The US Open Champion, and was placed on an online Eurosport poll. Despite there being many more experienced (and higher ranked) players than Alcaraz before the start of the tournament, Kyrgios chose Alcaraz, which explains his Instagram message.

Kyrgios posted a screenshot of Carlos’ quote on his Instagram Story some 15 hours ago (from the time of writing), appearing to confirm the speculation. Who knows: next thing he might be inviting him clubbing…