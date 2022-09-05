Nick Kyrgios Reminds Us Modesty Is Pointless In Professional Sport

In a raw, honest, and refreshing post match interview, Nick Kyrgios complimented his opponent, his team and himself, after beating Daniil Medvedev in a four set thriller, and securing his spot in the quarter finals of the US Open for the first time ever.

Nick Kyrgios showed impressive composure in today’s exciting four-set battle against world number one Daniil Medvedev. Kyrgios closed out the match in the fourth set. The final score was: 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. According to FOX Sports, Kyrgios “fired 20 aces, 52 winners and won 75 per cent on his first serve.”

Not bad statistics. But what did Kyrgios have to say for himself? After laughing off a controversial foul shot he made in the third set (which cost him a point but appeared to give him a mental edge) and calling himself an idiot, Kyrgios gave a classic post match interview.

“It was an amazing match – obviously Daniil is defending champion, a lot of pressure on his shoulders – but I played really well, I’ve been playing amazing the last couple of months,” Kyrgios said.

“What a place to do it, packed house in New York. I’m extremely blessed.”

“I’m just finally glad I’m able to show New York my talent.”



💙 @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/wyQ1JENrfw — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2022

He added: “I’m still trying to figure it out, honestly. I’m just trying to work hard every day, make every practice session count.”

“I’d probably be out every night before. Now I’ve got a great girlfriend, she helps me, and my team…It’s all my team. I’m just really happy and hopefully I can keep it going.”

Medvedev congratulates Kyrgios at the end of the match. Image Credit: Getty Images

To be fair to Kyrgios, he did credit his team. And he didn’t come across as arrogant. But he did remind us over here at DMARGE, where we are liable to start showboating after one drop shot out of seven failed attempts comes off, why modesty is usually pointless in professional sport. Obviously, after a win like that, you’re going to be stoked with yourself. And deservedly so.

It’s not just Kyrgios that rated his own performance either. “I’m rating that as the best match I’ve seen Nick Kyrgios at a grand slam tournament,” one commentator, Todd Woodbridge, said after the match.

“And the biggest win,” another commentator, Jelena Dokic, added.

“That was not just great tennis, the serving display, but the mental strength.”

“This was potentially for me the turning point in Kyrgios’ career, more than the Wimbledon final, because this is the biggest win of his career. This could potentially get him that Grand Slam win.”

Kyrgios has now beaten Medvedez twice in one year, making him the first player to beat the world number one twice in the same year since 1987.