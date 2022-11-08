Nick Kyrgios Set To Headline New Star-Studded Dubai Tennis Tournament

Nick Kygrios is among 16 of the some of world’s best tennis players set to headline the inaugural World Tennis League, an exhibition round robin-style tournament which will take place in Dubai from 19-24 December.

The tournament features male and female players on the ATP and WTA tours, who are drawn into teams of four and five.

Other big-name players announced for the tournament include 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic and world number one women’s singles payer Iga Swiatek.

Claiming it to be a festival-style event too, the World Tennis League has invited a number of DJs to play at the tournament and performers are expected to include Tiësto, deadmau5, Wizkid, Armin van Buuren, Mohammed Ramadan and Ne-Yo.

The World Tennis League is the latest in a long-line of sports tournaments being played in the Middle East, alongside events such as the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the Saudi-funded LIV Golf tournament.

What Is The World Tennis League?

Nick Kyrgios (left) and Novak Djokovic (right) will play each other in the tournament in a rematch of their 2022 Wimbledon Final. Image: @NickKyrgios & @NovakDjokovic

The World Tennis League is an exhibition-style tennis tournament that will take place in Dubai for the first time from 19th – 24th December, 2022. The organisers of the tournament – UAE sovereign fund Mubadala – are hoping to create a festival-like atmosphere, with music and other treatments to feature throughout the weekend as well.

World Tennis League Match Format

16 professional tennis players, a mixture of men and women, will compete against each other and as mixed doubles, in a round-robin tournament, with matches comprising a men’s singles, a women’s singles and mixed doubles match.

3 matches will take place each day, all of which work on a best of 3 sets format.

There are four different teams which will take part in the tournament – all of which are named after birds of prey.

Australian number one Nick Kyrgios will feature as one the biggest names in ‘Team Eagles’.

Novak Djokovic described the World Tennis League as “a fantastic event”; he will head up ‘Team Falcons’.

He and Kyrgios are set to play each other in a blockbuster men’s singles event on 21 December, in a rematch of the 2022 Wimbledon final.

Elsewhere, women’s world number one and three-time Grad Slam winner Iga Swiatek will play for ‘Team Kites’ alongside Gael Monfils, one of tennis’ greatest ever showmen.

‘Team Hawks’ also feature a super strong line up, with some highlights including Alexander Zverev who is returning from injury and reigning Wimbledon women’s champion Elena Riybakina.

World Tennis League Teams

Team Eagles Team Falcons Team Hawks Team Kites Nick Kyrgios Novak Djokovic Alexander Zverev Felix Auger Aliassime Andreas Seppi Grigor Dimitrov Dominic Thiem Gael Monfils Rohan Bopanna Aryna Sabalenka Elena Riybakina Iga Swiatek Bianca Andreescu Paula Badosa Anett Kontaveit Eugenie Bouchard Caroline Garcia Sania Mirza

Given it is an exhibition event, the tennis pros competing will not have their rankings affected, so the tournament gives them a chance to relax and soak in the atmosphere.

The World Tennis League will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena, a 17,000-capacity venue on the City Walk in Dubai.

Let’s hope the relaxed atmosphere and the fact the World Tennis League won’t count towards ranking points means Kyrgios is less likely to smash his racquet in frustration.