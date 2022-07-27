Nicolas Cage Has Become 2022’s Most Unlikely Fashion Icon

Nicolas Cage has long been one of Hollywood’s most enigmatic and bizarre figures… But just as his career is receiving an unexpected renaissance, he’s also emerged as one of 2022’s most stylish men.

The 58-year-old actor and iconoclast, who is currently in the midst of an unprecedented career resurgence thanks to critically acclaimed appearances in films like Pig and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, has always had a rather unique fashion sense.

Maybe that’s why cult luxury fashion label Casablanca Paris tapped him to head up the campaign for their new Fall/Winter 2022 collection. Cage has long been a fan of the brand, so it’s a natural fit.

Many celebrity appearances in fashion campaigns end up feeling rather forced and cringe… But Cage’s is the opposite of that. Indeed, he looks so good and pulls off the modelling gig so effortlessly that we reckon he’s on his way to becoming a style icon as well as a movie icon.

Cage’s characteristic love of bright colours shines through in the campaign. Image: Casablanca

The campaign, shot by acclaimed French photographer Hugo Comte, sees Cage draped in mafiosi-esque fits that despite being part of the label’s fall/winter collection, seem incredibly summery.

He even gets behind the wheel of a late-90s Mercedes-AMG coupe for some extra vibey shots. What a king.

Cage is set to star as Count Dracula (because of course he is) in Renfield, an upcoming horror-comedy film directed by former Robot Chicken showrunner Chris McKay and also starring Nicholas Hoult and Awkwafina. Hoult plays the titular role, a henchman to Cage’s Dracula who decides to leave his line of work after falling in love. Sounds very Nicolas Cage.