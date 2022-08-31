Nicolas Cage Will Be Hilarious But Terrifying In Upcoming New Film

Iconic actor Nicolas Cage is set to star in the upcoming comedy-horror film, Dream Scenario.

Nicolas Cage, the Oscar-winning actor who recently proved he has the chops to be a fashion icon, is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to his career. The 58-year-old’s latest (and hilarious) film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was released earlier this year to favourable reviews.

And hot on the trail of the film’s release, Cage has signed on to do another comedy. Deadline has reported that Cage will star in Dream Scenario, an upcoming comedy film from A24 and directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

The film will follow “a schlubby professor who never made it [but suddenly] becomes an overnight celebrity after appearing in every person on Earth’s dream,” according to The Movie Database.

Dream Scenario isn’t the first comedy-horror film Cage has done; he’s also done Vampire’s Kiss and Mum And Dad (pictured above), just to name a few. Image Credit: Momentum Pictures

Dream Scenario will not be a flat-out comedy though; the film will reportedly have some horror elements – perfect for Cage who has previously starred in the comedy-horror films Vampire’s Kiss and Mum And Dad.

Ari Aster – known for directing horror films Hereditary and Midsommar – and Lars Knudsen – known for producing Hereditary and Midsommar – are set to produce Dream Scenario alongside BAFTA nominee Jacob Jaffke and Tyler Campellone – who also produced Hereditary and Midsommar.

Full Circle Cinema reported early last year that Adam Sandler was in talks to play the lead role in Dream Scenario but obviously a deal was never reached, which is why Cage has been able to step in.

While we think Sandler’s a great actor (he certainly has proved himself recently with his roles in Uncut Gems and Hustle), Cage is the better option for a comedy-horror – the dude did once drop US$276,000 on a dinosaur skull…