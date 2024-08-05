Noah Lyles’ 100m-Winning OMEGA Is The Fastest Watch On Earth

Noah Lyles made history yesterday at the Paris Olympics, winning the gold medal at the 100m sprint and earning the title of the ‘Fastest Man in the World’. So it’s only right that he has a Swiss timepiece to match.

0.005 seconds; that’s all that separated U.S. sprinter Noah Lyle and Jamaican runner Kishane Thompson as the two men crossed the 100m finish line on Sunday; 0.005 seconds to decide which athlete’s years of dedication, sacrifice and preparation had paid off; 0.005 seconds to write history.

As the final results came in, 80,000 spectators inside the Stade de France in Paris held their breath alongside millions of people around the world for the crowning of the fastest man on Earth… so it was a good job that the American athlete was wearing an OMEGA timepiece that is simply out of this world.

RELATED: Swatch And OMEGA Unveil Stellar Addition To The MoonSwatch Collection

Noah Lyles won the 100m gold by 0.005 seconds. Image: Getty

Noah Lyles joins OMEGA

Noah Lyles officially joined the OMEGA team in late 2023. It was a poignant moment for the young sprinting superstar, just a few years after he failed to advance from the U.S. trials to the 100m event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Partnering with OMEGA, one of the world’s most prestigious watch brands and the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic Games since 1932, was a personal triumph from Lyles, but also a testament to his unwavering commitment to overcoming adversity and the realisation of a long-held Olympic dream.

“In my sport, every split second really counts. From the starting blocks, right to the finish line. The excellence that OMEGA brings is very reassuring and I know that all the athletes really appreciate the accuracy they bring to those important moments,” Lyles said.

Noah Lyles wore the OMEGA Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon. Image: OMEGA

What watch was Noah Lyles wearing during the 100m in Paris?

Noah Lyles crossed the finish line of the 100m sprint sporting the OMEGA Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, a standout piece presented in a 44.25 mm ceramic case part of the Speedmaster collection. This watch combines aerospace-grade 5 titanium and black ceramic for a light yet durable design, perfectly suited to match Lyles’ historic Olympic speeds.

The Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon is driven by the COSC-certified Calibre 3869, a manual-winding movement that upholds the watch’s legendary accuracy, offering unparalleled precision in Swiss watchmaking (and not just over 100 metres). Its skeletonised dial features a Saturn V rocket hand at 9 o’clock, elegantly set against a detailed depiction of the Moon’s surface.

It was a seriously popular release from OMEGA earlier this year, as part of a 50th-anniversary celebration of the legendary Apollo 8 mission. Back in 1969, the Swiss brand earned the eternal accolade of ‘The first watch on the Moon’ as the Moonwatch graced the wrists of each astronaut onboard the Apollo 8 and Apollo 11 lunar missions. Now, of course, Noah Lyles has ensured it’s the fastest watch on Earth.