Food

14 Non-Alcoholic Beers You Have To Try For Dry July

Going sober doesn't have to be boring.

1 July 2022 by

Australia seems to be experiencing a surge in the availability of non-alcoholic beers right now, and that’s something we’re more than happy to get behind.

It’s practically a guarantee that we’ve all said “I’m never drinking again,” following a particularly booze-laden night out at some point in our lives. Fortunately, you can follow through on your word and still enjoy the delicious taste of beer thanks to a selection of non-alcoholic beers.

While it’s undoubtedly true that some of the best craft beers can make or break a Sunday session, non-alcoholic beer and low-alcohol beer offer just as good of a drinking experience, without the hangover. What makes non-alcoholic beer even more attractive is the fact, in most cases, they’re packed with fewer carbohydrates than their alcoholic brethren. So, they’re not only good for the following morning but for your waistline, too.

How is non-alcoholic beer made?

Any beer than has less than 0.5% ABV (alcohol by volume) is classed as non-alcoholic. So, while it does still technically contain alcohol, it’s not enough to get you drunk. As a comparison, 9 non-alcoholic drinks equals 1 standard drink in Australia.

To make non-alcoholic beer, brewers go through much of the same process as when making alcoholic beer, in that it requires making a mash, adding hops and fermenting. But, once this process is completed, things change. Non-alcoholic beers, naturally, have to then have the natural alcohol removed.

To do this, brewers will most commonly subject it to a high heat so that the alcoholic part of the brew to evaporate, since alcohol has a lower boiling point than water.

Another method brewers use is called vacuum distilling, which lowers the boiling point of the alcohol even further and allows more of the flavourings from the hops to remain in the brew. Using the first method of exposing it to high heat, can also take away some of the flavour along with the alcohol.

Alternatively, the non-alcoholic beer could go through a reverse osmosis process which sees the brew passed through a filter which only the alcohol and water can pass through. Once this process is completed, the alcohol is removed from the resulting liquid, and the water, complete with any acids that made it through the filtering process, are added back into the mixture that didn’t make it through the filter. It’s this mixture that contains the sugars and flavours.

Dry July

Dry July is an annual fundraising campaign, started in 2008, that encourages people to go sober for the month of July in order to raise money for those affected by cancer. Since its foundation, Dry July has increased in popularity and has helped people to start rethinking their relationship with alcohol.

In fact, Dry July says more and more Australians are beginning to lead more ‘Sober Curious’ or ‘Mindful Drinking’ lifestyles. This doesn’t mean they’re giving up alcohol entirely, but they’re starting to question if they always need to be drinking alcohol, or restricting the amount of alcohol they consume.

The foundation says “over the past 15 years, alcohol consumption has decreased in Australia, from 10.8 litres per capita per year down to 9.4 litres, the lowest seen in 50 years.” And, contrary to what you may think, it’s the younger generation that are getting behind the mindful drinking lifestyle, with “the number of people in their 20s abstaining from alcohol increasing from 8.9% in 2001 to 22% in 2019.”

It’s this shift in mindset that has been the catalyst for more and more non-alcohol beers (and non-alcoholic wines) to enter the market.

Best Non-Alcoholic Beers

So, if you’re new to non-alcoholic beer and are considering giving it a go for campaigns such as Dry July, which ones should you be looking out for? We’ve put together this list of the best non-alcoholic beers to help get you started.

We’ve deliberately skipped the likes of Peroni Libera and Great Northern Zero because, whilst they may indeed be non-alcoholic beers, we don’t think they truly showcase what is possible when it comes to taste, i.e. they don’t provide much evidence to prove making the switch to non-alcoholic or low-alcohol beer doesn’t have to be boring.

So, for the most part, the non-alcoholic beers on this list are either produced by established craft breweries or they come from breweries dedicated solely to producing great-tasting non-alcoholic beer.

1/14

Heaps Normal Quiet XPA

Heaps Normal is an Australian brewer of non-alcoholic beer, which also happens to be some of the best around. A common misconception among the drinking community is that non-alcoholic beer doesn't taste the same as its alcoholic counterpart, but with Heaps Normal, it's quite the opposite.

The Heaps Normal Quiet XPA tastes exactly like an XPA should, bursting with tropical flavours and a perfectly balanced bitterness-to-sweetness ratio. While it's technically not completely non-alcoholic, with less than 0.5% ABV, you're still going to be able to drive after a couple. It genuinely could be the beer to convert you to an alcohol-free lifestyle and, with just 63 calories in each can, you can forget about gaining a beer belly.

Heaps Normal has also recently introduced a non-alcoholic lager called, Another Lager. Beautifully crisp and refreshing, it's the perfect accompaniment to a sunny afternoon session.
Shop Heaps Normal Quiet XPA at Dan MurphysShop Now

Shipping starts at $9.90 for metropolitan cities in Australia

2/14

Wilde Brewing Isotonic

A non-alcoholic beer that tastes like a beer but functions as a sports drink? That's exactly what you get with Wilde Brewing's Isotonic. This low-calorie non-alcoholic beer is packed with electrolytes and other essential B vitamins to help athletes recover quicker compared to drinking regular water.

Just imagine, you get home from a morning run, head to the fridge and crack open what, on first glance, looks like a beer. It's worth getting this Isotonic purely for the satisfaction of seeing the faces of your bemused onlookers when you confidently tell them it's designed for recovery.

It tastes rather good too, serving up notes of pear and citrus. Delightfully refreshing and a non-alocholic beer that serves a genuine purpose. Sign us up.
Shop Wilde Brewing Isotonic at Dan MurphysShop Now

Shipping starts at $9.90 for metropolitan cities in Australia

3/14

Mornington Peninsula Free Pale Ale

Mornington Peninsula brewery, which takes its name from the local government area of Victoria, is a craft brewery that was founded in 2010. Since then, the brewery has gone on to create a core range of eight beers, two of which fall under the Mornington Peninsula Free moniker which, as you'd expect, are alcohol-free. With both pale ale and an XPA, you have a good choice if you want to remain sober.

The non-alcoholic pale ale is made in the style of an American Pale Ale and so retains the citrus and passionfruit aromas you'd expect. Incredibly easy to drink and with a gorgeous golden colour, it's a perfect alternative to the numerous alcoholic pale ales available today. If you fancy something a little more tropical in flavour, be sure to check out the non-alcoholic XPA, which was only introduced in 2022.
Shop Mornington Peninsula Free Pale Ale at Dan MurphysShop Now

Shipping starts at $9.90 for metropolitan cities in Australia

4/14

Wilde Guru Sparking Hop Water

With seltzers now commanding a consistent place in the heart of drinkers who want something easy to drink, but don't fancy a beer, along comes a new dog in town: non-alcoholic sparkling hop water. Wilde Guru is one brewery leading the charge for this new non-alcoholic brew, which is infused with beer hops but removes all traces of alcohol and even carbs. Essentially, it's flavoured sparkling water, with the slight bitterness of beer, making it the quintessential thirst quencher on a hot summer's day.

Wilde Guru says that to make its sparkling hop water, it uses "filtered sparkling water that is dry-hopped with real hops, just like regular beer. The hops are left in the tank for 2 days to unfold their natural aroma and hop goodness." Wilde Guru sparkling hop water is currently available in two flavours: lemon & lime and original.
Shop Wilde Guru Sparking Hop Water at Dan MurphysShop Now

Shipping starts at $9.90 for metropolitan cities in Australia

5/14

James Squire Zero

James Squire is a mainstay on the Australian craft beer scene, with iconic breweries and taphouses in the majority of Australian cities. While the brewery's core range of alcoholic beers are indeed delicious, there is also a zero alcohol beer for those who want to steer clear of getting intoxicated.

James Squire Zero is a non-alcoholic beer that is still bursting with flavour thanks to a carefully curated balance of malt and hops. The result is a crisp, refreshing lager that is low in calories (70) that still provides a great beer taste.
Shop James Squire Zero at Dan MurphysShop Now

Shipping starts at $9.90 for metropolitan cities in Australia

6/14

Sidewinder Hazy Pale

Sidewinder Hazy Pale comes from the guys at Brick Lane Brewing Co. in South Victoria. Brick Lane has a number of non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beers, including an original XPA, alongside passionfruit and lime-flavoured XPAs. We've picked out the Hazy Pale, however, which isn't completely non-alcoholic, but at 1.1% ABV (0.3 standard drinks) is considered low-alcohol. It's made using American hops such as Centennial, Mosaic and Citra alongside Munich, Crystal and Carapils malts.

The result is low-alcohol beer bursting with tropical flavours, but with the soft mouthfeel provided by the malts. If you need more convincing, the Sidewinder Hazy Pale took home second place in the world's best no alcohol/low-alcohol awards at the International Brewing Awards 2021.
Shop Sidewinder Hazy Pale at Dan MurphysShop Now

Shipping starts at $9.90 for metropolitan cities in Australia

7/14

Big Drop Brewing Co. Pine Trail Pale Ale

Big Drop Brewing Co. is a brewery dedicated solely to producing non-alcoholic beers. It was founded in the UK, in the town of Ipswich, but launched an outpost in Australia in 2020. The team admits they can't produce the exact same non-alcoholic beer as they do in the UK, due to the fact they don't have the cash behind them to set up their own fully-fledged brewery. But regular tests are performed on the beers brewed in Melbourne to ensure they meet the same high standards.

There are currently five non-alcoholic beers available in Australia (there are 10 in the UK) but with everything from a milk stout to an IPA catered for, there is still plenty of choice. We've picked out the Pine Trail Pale Ale, an award-winning non-alcoholic beer that is made using Magnum, Mosaic & Amarillo hops. The result is a beer that delivers floral aromas with more of a citrus taste.
Shop Big Drop Brewing Co. Pine Trail Pale Ale at Dan MurphysShop Now

Shipping starts at $9.90 for metropolitan cities in Australia

8/14

Capital Brewing Co Alc-Less

Canberra-based brewery Capital Brewing Co. (which is responsible for some of the alcoholic beers in Australia) has also recently jumped aboard the non-alcoholic bandwagon, with the release of their Alc-Less beer. Launching just in time for Dry July, Alc-Less is the result of two years of development. Alc-less is a Pacific Ale style beer that is bursting with the classic tropical flavours you'd expect from an alcoholic counterpart and most importantly, exhibits the great taste you'd expect from Australia's first fully carbon neutral brewery.

Shop Capital Brewing Co Alc-Less at Capital Brewing Co.Shop Now

9/14

Nort Refreshing Ale

Nort Beer is a non-alcoholic brewery founded by Jaz Wearin, who also owns Modus Operandi Brewing in Sydney's Northern Beaches. Safe to say, she knows a thing or two about making delicious beer. Spearheaded by becoming pregnant and dealing with the stresses of the pandemic during 2020, Jaz decided she wanted to turn her back on alcohol and Nort Beer is the result.

The Nort Refreshing Ale is the brewery's flagship non-alcoholic beer and is now joined by an All-Day IPA, Tropical XPA and a Pacific Ale. The Refreshing Ale is just that, refreshing, and makes for a perfect summer beer that has a hint of bitterness you'd expect but a flavour that makes for easy session drinking.
Shop Nort Refreshing Ale at Dan MurphysShop Now

Shipping starts at $9.90 for metropolitan cities in Australia

10/14

Sobah Pepperberry IPA

No prizes for guessing how Sobah came up with its name, but what you do need to know is that Sobah is proudly Aboriginal owned and is run by husband-wife team Clinton and Lozen Schultz. Sobah's mission is all about helping the community and giving back and says it acts from a "position of respecting people, place and the environment; understanding and working towards fulfilling responsibilities to that we are connected to; and, engaging in positive reciprocity."

Sobah currently has five non-alcoholic brews available to buy from their official website, comprising a core range of three: the Pepperberry IPA we've selected, a Lemon Aspen Pilsner and a Finger Lime Cervaza. They're joined by a special release Aniseed Myrtle Stout and a Davidson Plum Gluten Free Ale. The Pepperberry IPA exhibits traditional flavourings of an IPA but is given a little spicy kick thanks to the inclusion of Australian Pepperberry. It – and all of Sobah's brews – are non-alcoholic beers you have to try at least once.
Shop Sobah Pepperberry IPA at Dan MurphysShop Now

Shipping starts at $9.90 for metropolitan cities in Australia

11/14

Athletic Brewing Co. Upside Dawn Golden Ale

Proving that it isn't just Australia getting behind the non-alcoholic beer initiative is Athletic Brewing Co, a brewery dedicated to brewing non-alcoholic beers in the United States of America. Athletic Brewing Co. was founded to ensure beer and fitness can indeed live together in harmony, and now has two breweries in the US: one on the east coast in Connecticut, and another on the west in San Diego, California.

Athletic Brewing Co has four brews making up its core range but releases regular limited edition and special release brews throughout the year. One of those core beers is the Upside Dawn Golden Ale. It's a classic golden ale that promises a refreshing and clean taste, along with floral and earthy notes. We here at DMARGE obviously want to encourage you stay local to Australia, but if you need to venture further afield, Athletic Brewing Co. is the way to go.
Shop Athletic Brewing Co. Upside Dawn Golden Ale at CraftzeroShop Now

12/14

Big Shed Brewing Co. Desi Driver Pale Ale

Founded in Adelaide in 2002, but didn't pour its first 'proper' beer until 2013, Big Shed Brewing Co. has been through extensive research, development, trial and error in the creation of its beer. It's not a dedicated alcohol-free brewery (and if you do fancy a tipple, we encourage you to seek out their alcoholic options) but for those looking for a great-tasting non-alcoholic beer, the Desi Driver Pale Ale is essential.

Packed with citrus and passionfruit flavourings and the team at Big Shed have made sure to keep bitterness to a minimum so as to ensure you're happy to keep drinking them, and avoid being tempted by an alcoholic beer instead. At less than 0.5% ABV, you can easily sink a few of these and still drive you and your friends home.
Shop Big Shed Brewing Co. Desi Driver Pale Ale at CraftzeroShop Now

13/14

Gage Road Yeah Buoy XPA

Gage Roads can be found in Western Australia and is now well-known around the country, predominantly for its Single Fin Summer Ale. But, we're here to talk about non-alcholic beers and the boys at Gage Roads sure do deliver, in the form of the Yeah Buoy XPA. Crammed full of the tropical flavours you'd expect from an XPA, including papaya, peach and apricot, you'll soon be wondering if you ever actually need to touch alcoholic beer again.
Shop Gage Road Yeah Buoy XPA at CraftzeroShop Now

14/14

Hop Nation Mind Your Head XPA

Victoria-based brewery Hop Nation is another that has become known nationwide in Australia, with beers such as J-Juice. But they've also gotten in on the non-alcoholic beer game with Mind Your Head, an award-winning alcohol-free XPA. Perfect for drinking during summer (or any other time, to be honest), Mind Your Head exhibits citrus and tropical flavours, along with a full hoppy flavour you would expect from a brewery called Hop Nation.
Shop Hop Nation Mind Your Head XPA at CraftzeroShop Now

357279