Santorini’s ‘Other Side’ Instagram Doesn’t Want You To See

Digital creator Antonio Pozo, who is known for his glamorous, wanderlust-inspiring photos, recently took to Instagram with a video showing what Santorini’s like behind the scenes.

Travel influencer Antonio Pozo has taken to social media with a doozy. He has shown the difference between what you see in a travel blogger’s carefully curated footage of Santorini, and what many of these hotspots typically look like (he also shares a genius hack for avoiding the crowds).

The video starts with a beautiful sunrise, over an immaculate white roadside fence, upon which Antonio is posing, apparently free from people. It then cuts to another shot of Antonio strolling other a gleaming white dome, this time with the sparkling blue sea in the background.

Things quickly change though. To back up the claim of the video (“Instagram vs. Reality”), the clip quickly shifts to another scene where Antonio is standing on a cobbled street on a hill full of people, and then another where he is surrounded by other tourists, warbling along with cameras, and so forth.

WATCH: Travel Blogger Shows The Difference Between Instagram & Reality In Santorini

He captions the video: “The little town of Oia, Santorini is by far one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been ✨🇬🇷. But remember, if you want to avoid the crowd and create good content make sure to wake up very early for sunrise to make it happen 😇 📸. If not, I think it would be quite difficult.”

After seeing the above comparison, we’ll take his word for it. Either that or just opt for a cooler, lesser-known destination… Not to mention: in the kind of heat Europe is experiencing right now, most tourists will probably be glad to be anywhere near a body of water – crowded as that body of water (or the streets near it) may be.