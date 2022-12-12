Old Harry Kane Skit Comes Back To Bite Him After World Cup Miss

Harry Kane once starred in a comedy skit in which rugby legend Johnny Wilkinson teaches him how to take a penalty. This video is now going the rounds again, with cruel commenters writing things like “this aged well” underneath videos of the skit.

Though Kane scored a penalty earlier in the game, missing the second proved costly, with France winning the clash 2-1. Not only will the miss haunt the English number 9, but a skit he starred in years ago is also being thrown around group chats all over the world to taunt disappointed England fans too (by their cruel Irish, Scottish, Aussie, etc. mates).

WATCH: Johnny Wilkinson teaches Harry Kane how to take a penalty

The clip, which is from a 2018 Sport Relief sketch (Sport Relief is a biennial charity event from Comic Relief), shows Kane being taught how to win a World Cup with England by the former English flyhalf Johnny Wilkinson, whose last minute drop-goal saw England win the rugby World Cup in 2003 in extra time.

At the behest of comedian John Bishop, Wilkinson shows Kane how to take a penalty the “correct” way (rugby style, hitting it over the bar for three points, rather than into the goal as you would in soccer).

In the skit, Kane hits the perfect soccer penalty, smashing the ball hard and low into the bottom left corner of the goal. Wilkinson steps in telling him: “No, no… you’ve got it all wrong.”

Kane protests, saying: “But it went in,” before Wilkinson shows him the “right” way to do it. The bum-wiggling genius, who carried England through much of the 2003 World Cup with his accurate spot kicks, lines up the soccer ball on a rugby tee, before sending it flying over the goal.

“That’s how you do it,” says Wilkinson, clearly buzzing. Kane is confused, replying: “You just put it over by a mile.”

“Yes, but that’s how I won a World Cup with England,” Wilkinson counters, smiling.

The skit continues with Kane following suit and smashing a penalty over the goal (similarly to the way he smashed his second penalty over the weekend against France over the goal). This sees him praised by Wilkinson who says: “Much better, Harry. That’s the one!”

Despite becoming England’s joint all-time record goalscorer on Sunday (both he and Rooney have currently scored 53 international goals), Kane will probably not see this funny side of this comedy sketch, should it grace his social media feed.

And just like that, England fans have to wait another 4 years before getting all excited that “it’s coming home” all over again…