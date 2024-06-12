OMEGA X Swatch’s Mission On Earth Collection Captures The Raw Beauty Of Our Planet

Swatch has continued its winning streak with OMEGA, with yet another release from the brands’ celebrated MoonSwatch collection, capturing Earth’s raw, untamed beauty as seen from space.

OMEGA X Swatch’s Mission On Earth collection is a revolutionary release from two Swiss powerhouses, mirroring three natural phenomena that can be found throughout this floating planet we call home – volcanic lava, the Aurora Borealis and the Earth’s deserts – but from a truly unique, out-of-this-world perspective.

Crafted with Swatch’s patented Bioceramic, which blends ceramic with bio-sourced materials such as castor oil for a proprietary new material, the collection offers enthusiasts a unique fusion of durability and sustainability with visually striking colourways for which the Swiss group has become renowned.

“When I first looked back at the Earth, standing on the moon, I cried.” Alan Shepard, Astronaut

MISSION ON EARTH – LAVA harnesses the fiery intensity of volcanoes with its black dial and contrasting, vibrant red and orange hues, reminiscent of OMEGA’s 1968 Speedmaster Moonwatch “Ultraman” model, with its famous orange chronograph hand.

MISSION ON EARTH – POLAR LIGHTS succeeds where so many others fail, by capturing the ethereal beauty of one of the planet’s most eye-capturing wonders, the Aurora Borealis. Each release is unique, with shimmering silver flakes reflective of the starry night sky that change position on every model for a beautiful one-of-one piece from the collection.

Meanwhile, MISSION ON EARTH – DESERT echoes the vast sandy landscapes found in every continent on the Earth’s surface; it’s a more neutral addition to the collection, reflecting softer greige, sand-coloured elements across the watch’s key features.

Presented in a 42mm diameter, the Swatch X OMEGA Mission on Earth collection is a testament to the diverse landscapes found throughout our planet. The dials are available in either black, dark blue or taupe, featuring the OMEGA x Swatch logo that has become shared signature of the enduring collaboration between these two Swiss watch brands.

Each watch introduces recessed subdials and Arabic numerals, while the indices, consistent with each model’s colour scheme, are treated with Grade A Super-LumiNova® for a glow-in-the-dark effect and enhanced legibility, even in the deepest recesses of space.

In a nod to the brand’s unmatched exploration of space, the watches are fitted with an adjustable VELCRO® strap that wouldn’t look out of place in NASA-approved space fit – a touch of on-brand astronaut chic.

The latest bioceramic MoonSwatch collection launches on 15 June in selected Swatch stores, with a limit of one purchase per person, per day, per store. Yet, undoubtedly, the hardest part of the mission is choosing which one to walk home with.