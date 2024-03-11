‘Oppenheimer’ Enjoys Huge Clean Sweep At The Oscars 2024



Oppenheimer’s dominance at the 2024 Academy Awards in Hollywood was nothing short of remarkable, as Christopher Nolan’s renowned biopic secured an astounding seven Oscars in a night to remember.

It was a night of firsts for Christopher Nolan and the cast and crew of Oppenheimer after the British American director took home his first Oscar for Best Director after 8 nominations throughout his illustrious career.

It was a poignant moment for Christopher Nolan as he walked onto the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The celebrated filmmaker received a warm embrace from his revered colleague Steven Spielberg, who he had revealed was the first person to ever watch Oppenheimer.

It’s Nolan’s first Oscar win after eight nominations for films such as Memento, Dunkirk and Inception.

Image: REUTERS

Image: REUTERS

Image: REUTERS

Earlier in the evening, Nolan’s leading men – Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. – also both won their first Academy Awards of their glittering careers for their iconic portrayals of J. Robert Oppenheimer and Lewis Strauss, winning the award for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

Oppenheimer was then awarded the biggest award of the night, reserved for the best cinematic release of the past year: Best Picture. The entire crew made their way onto the stage, some juggling their awards from the previous categories of the night, and deservedly received the accolades from the attendees in the crowd.

Hoyte van Hoytema was celebrated for the film’s incredible cinematography; Ludwig Göransson commended Nolan’s insistence on more violins after winning Best Score and Oppenheimer also walked away with Best Film Editing during a night to remember.

Not a bad night for the Oppenhomies.