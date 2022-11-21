Who Is Oscar Piastri? The Next Big Thing In Formula 1

Oscar Piastri is an Australian racing driver who is currently the reserve driver for the Alpine F1 team and who has previously been involved with the team’s driver academy program. With an already stellar racing career under his belt at the age of 21, Oscar Piastri looks set to become one of the next big names in Formula 1.

So, who is Oscar Piastri, what’s his net worth and what are his future F1 prospects?

Oscar Piastri Quick Facts

Name: Oscar Piastri

Age: 21

DoB: 6 April 2001

Nationality: Australian

Height: 5 ft 8 in / 178cm

Weight: 68kg

Net Worth: $1.5 million (estimated)

Instagram: @oscarpiastri – 259k followers

Who is Oscar Piastri?

Oscar Piastri is an Australian racing driver who was born on April 6th 2001. Piastri began his racing career in karting when he was 10 years old, in 2011, following a stint racing remote-controlled cars at a national level.

Showing serious talent soon after entering karting, Oscar Piastri competed in a number of Australian karting championships in 2014 and then moved into larger, European championships. He finished sixth in the 2016 World Championship karting season.

Formula 3 Championship

After karting, Oscar Piastri moved into Formula 4, where he finished runner-up in the 2017 season, and moved up again to Formula Renault Eurocup in 2018 and won the Championship in 2019 in his second season.

Later in 2019, Oscar Piastri moved into Formula 3 for post-season testing, before making his debut with Prema Racing for the 2020 season. After a tense Championship battle with his teammates and other title rivals, Piastri won the Formula 3 Driver’s Championship.

Formula 2 Championship

Oscar Piastri moved into Formula 2 at the end of the 2020 season, replacing Mick Schumacher who himself moved into Formula 1 to join the Haas F1 team. Oscar Piastri once again proved his talent by winning the Formula 2 Championship in his debut season. In doing so, he became one of only a handful of drivers to win the GP2/F2 title in their rookie season. Other drivers to hold this record include Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, Nico Rosberg and Nico Hülkenberg.

Piastri is the first rookie driver to win three consecutive F1 feeder series championships: Formula Renault Eurocup, Formula 3 and Formula 2.

Oscar Piastri Formula 1

Oscar Piastri joined the Renault Sport Academy in January 2020 and competed in drivers test in Bahrain in October of that year. Piastri stayed with Renault when it was rebranded to Alpine and is currently the reserve driver for the team for the 2022 Formula One Championship. Piastri is also a reserve driver for the McLaren F1 team.

McLaren

Following much speculation about his future in Formula 1, Oscar Piastri was announced as the second driver for the McLaren F1 team and will lineup alongside British driver Land Norris for the 2023 season.

The announcement came after much tussle within Formula 1, and the McLaren and Alpine teams in particular. The trouble started when Sebastian Vettel announced his shock retirement from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season. Following this, Alpine driver Fernando Alonso announced he was leaving the team to take Seb’s spot at Aston Martin.

This, then, made it seem like Oscar Piastri would for sure drive for Alpine in 2023, having been their reserve driver. Alpine even announced this on their social media, but Piastri responded by saying this wasn’t the case at all. Nothing had been finalised by August 1st, at which time Oscar Piastri was a free agent, and so was within his rights to approach McLaren.

That now appears to have been what happened, which also means Daniel Ricciardo has been ousted from the team. As for who Daniel Ricciardo will drive for in 2023 remains to be seen.

Oscar Piastri vs Daniel Ricciardo

Australia’s very own F1 champ, the charismatic Daniel Ricciardo, has had mixed results in recent years year, with many speculating that Ricciardo’s best days are behind him.

However, those mourning the potential demise of the ‘Honey Badger’ need not despair, as it was only back in 2020 that we started to see the stratospheric rise of Oscar Piastri who’s already being touted as the next Ricciardo – and not only because he too has an Italian background.

Piastri and Ricciardo even had the chance to meet in April 2020, the young gun relating “I hope I can represent Australia as well as he and Mark Webber have!”

Oscar Piastri Net Worth

Piastri’s ascendancy in FIA competition is the breath of fresh air that Australian motorsports has desperately needed in recent years. With the future of V8 Supercars in doubt thanks to Holden’s untimely death and the cancellation of the 2020 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne devastating local revheads, Piastri’s unbridled success comes as welcome news.

Oscar Piastri’s current net worth is an estimated US$1.5 million. However, as soon as he breaks into Formula 1 in 2023, we can expect this figure to increase substantially, given he is likely to earn a multi-million dollar salary from McLaren.

Oscar Piastri Girlfriend

Oscar Piastri with his believed girlfriend at the Autosport Awards in February 2022. Image: @oscarpiastri

Oscar Piastri is believed to have a girlfriend, after he was pictured with a lady companion at the Autosport Awards in February 2022, where he also picked up the publication’s Rookie of the Year Award for 2021. Not much is known about Oscar’s girlfriend, however, as he makes sure to keep her identity private.

