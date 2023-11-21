Outerknown’s Best Black Friday Deals You Need To Know

This Black Friday, Outerknown is bringing their A-game with discounts of up to 60% off! It’s time to upgrade that wardrobe.

Outerknown was co-founded by the legendary surfer Kelly Slater and the uber-talented designer John Moore. Nailing the art of stylish and sustainable fashion, Outerknown is all about conscious clothing. They use eco-friendly materials like organic cotton and recycled polyester, so you can look fabulous while saving the planet.

Their clothes give off those effortlessly cool, beachy vibes that we all love; from sleek tees to trendy bottoms, trunks, and even accessories, they’ve got you covered.

We’ve put together a list of the best steals this year so you don’t have to. Go ahead, shop your heart out and rock that budget like a boss.

Our Top Picks From Outerknown This Black Friday:

Atlantic Poplin Shirt

Atlantic Poplin Shirt

A classic poplin shirt with a washed-down softness in 100% organic cotton. A closet essential that's sharp but not too fussy, this shirt is cut with crisp, mid-weight organic cotton-poplin from Portugal and available in a classic, wearable assortment of solids and patterns. Details include button down collar, single chest pocket with button closure, and logo mother-of-pearl buttons.

Outerknown is offering you a whopping 55% off this shirt! The Atlantic Poplin Shirt is made up of 100% cotton making it lightweight and breathable. It has a button-down collar and a single chest pocket with a mother-of-pearl button. Available in the following sizes; small, medium, large, extra large and extra extra large, everyone can get their drip on.

Style it for work or throw it on with jeans and sneakers for a chill weekend style. Shorts and sandals? Yep, it does that too. Versatile vibes. The shirt is also machine washable, making it easy to care for.

Outerknown Script Crew

Outerknown Script Crew

Their best-selling Sur sweatshirt gets branded with Outerknown in stylized script. The popular Sur sweats stand out with Outerknown's logo and are comfy enough for the couch and stylish enough for the streets. Made from a hemp and organic cotton blend French terry that breathes great and comes in a broad spectrum of colours.

Slashing 57% off for their Black Friday sales, you’ve gotta slide the Outerknown Script Crew sweatshirt into your shopping cart if you’re after a laid-back style with a touch of flair. Made from 55% hemp and 45% organic cotton, the sweatshirt is breathable, lightweight and perfect for warm weather.

It has the brand logo inscribed boldly at the front with a relaxed crew neckline and pairs with jeans or shorts — easy peasy, super versatile. If this sounds like music to your ears, get on Outerknown’s site pronto.

Ambassador Slim Fit Jeans: Selvedge

You can get these at 48% off. Jeans are the go-to for effortless style and comfort, and everyone needs a few reliable pairs in their closet. Outerknown’s Ambassador Slim Fit: Selvedge is one of the brand’s best-selling jeans. Made from sturdy organic cotton, these jeans maintain their snug fit no matter what you’re up to. Plus, they sport a vintage touch with an antique copper fly.

They’re fitted at the waist and then cut slim from hips to hem. It also has front and back pockets, as expected. This pair is perfect if you’re craving a classic look while also having a bit of a modern edge.

California Hoodie

California Hoodie

Heritage-inspired sweats grown, dyed, and sewn entirely in California. Loose knit French terry fabrication that's pigment garment dyed for a lived-in look and feel right out of the box, this oohide boasts flatlock seams, double layer hood, kangaroo pocket and rib trim at sleeve cuffs and bottom hem.

Save for Later

Outerknown is currently doing 31% off on this California Hoodie. Every wardrobe deserves a hoodie but when you do go for it, make sure it’s top-notch quality and built to last. Quality over quantity for those cozy moments. Outerknown’s California Hoodie is your best bet.

Made from 100% climate-friendly materials, this hoodie is designed for maximum softness and comfort on those chilly days. It features a double-layer hood, a kangaroo pocket and a drawstring. It’s available in a variety of sizes from XS to XXL. Make a beeline for their website right away to secure yours before it’s sold out.

Endurance Lined Volley Shorts

Outerknown is slashing 52% off these great shorts which are the real deal for comfort and ease. They keep you cool in warm weather, and you can style them with almost anything. Great for casual outings, hitting those gym sessions, or just chilling at home. The Outerknown’s Endurance Lined Volley shorts nail both practicality and style.

The shorts have an elastic waistband and drawcord to help you make any necessary adjustments. It is fitted with front slash pockets and back pockets with mesh bags inside. With a soft lining that keeps irritation at bay, they are perfect for a quick grocery run, a beach day, or as you guessed it, hitting the gym. Just pair them with a tee, and you’re good to go.

Before You Go

If you’ve been eyeing a wardrobe upgrade or thinking about adding some fresh pieces, now’s the time to do some exploring. Outerknown’s Black Friday Sales presents the perfect opportunity to score the good stuff without offering up an arm or a leg. The lineup is solid, and the deals are even better. It’s time to give your closet a little love!