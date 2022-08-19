Turns Out Owen Wilson Is A Soccer Guy & A Watch Guy

Or should that be ‘football guy’? In an interesting turn of events, the Hollywood actor was spotted at a Premier League game – wearing a rather hard-to-get Rolex to boot.

The 53-year-old American, who’s currently enjoying somewhat of a career renaissance after being largely inactive professionally since 2017, was in attendance for the recent fiery match between perennial rivals Tottenham and Chelsea, with Wilson supporting the latter.

Wilson was seen getting rather passionate, drinks in hand and jumping for joy when Reece James scored in the 77th minute – his wild cheering also exposing a Rolex Submariner ‘Hulk’ on his wrist.

It’s a highly appropriate watch for Wilson to wear, seeing as he recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe pantheon thanks to his major role in TV show Loki… But it’s also just a stylish watch in general, as well as one that’s exceedingly hard to acquire thanks to its popularity.

Named after the angry green superhero, the Rolex Hulk has a striking green dial and bezel, a unique colour combination for Rolex Submariners. (Sometimes the black dial/green bezel Submariner also gets called the Hulk, but actually, that watch’s nickname is the ‘Kermit’. Go figure.)

The Hulk was released in 2010 and discontinued in 2020, and was originally considered a cheaper alternative to the much more desirable Kermit (which Rolex also re-released in 2020). The double green initially failed to inspire Rolex fans, but in the years since the Hulk has steadily become a genuine Rolex ‘grail’ alongside other models like the GMT-Master ‘Pepsi’ and ‘Batman’ or the Daytona ‘Paul Newman’ and ‘John Player Special’.

Wilson has two films out this year: Marry Me, a rom-com where he stars alongside Jennifer Lopez, and Secret Headquarters, a superhero film where he plays, you guessed it, a superhero. He’s also set to reprise his role as Lightning McQueen for the upcoming Disney+ series, Cars on the Road.