Australian NBA Star Patty Mills Drains 30 Three-Pointers In 60 Seconds

Written by Shane Acedera

The NBA’s training camp doesn’t start until September but as early as now some players are already starting to get ready for the 2023-23 NBA campaign by participating in private workouts.

Such is the case with Patty Mills, the Australian sharpshooter who led his country to its first basketball medal in the Olympics during the 2020 Tokyo games.

Mills, whose team – the Brooklyn Nets, was swept in the opening round of the 2023 Playoffs by the Philadelphia 76ers, has been putting in the work, especially with his lethal three-point shot.

Last Saturday, Mills displayed his impeccable touch from the three-point distance as he posted a video on Twitter where he drained 30 three-pointers in 60 seconds.

I'll repost anyone who can beat it…



30 threes in 60 seconds.



📽️ @DJSackmann pic.twitter.com/D6goQUODBi — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) June 2, 2023

Patty Mills poses a challenge on Twitter

But that’s not it. Mills has posed a three-point challenge. According to his tweet, Mills will repost anyone who can beat his feat.

So far, Mills hasn’t reposted anything which means not one soul has been able to his mark. Perhaps the only player who can do that is Golden State’s Stephen Curry. But Steph is probably busy preparing for his upcoming The Match golf event so no one’s expecting a reply from him.

Returning to the Nets next season

For whatever it’s worth, Mills’ 30 three-pointers in 60 seconds is just one off the Guinness record set by an American named Anthony Miracola. Miracola made 31 consecutive threes (without a miss ) on February 24, 2019. Given Mills’ quick release and the fact that he missed one attempt in his Twitter video, he might beat that record if he wants to.

But the Guinness record may not be Mills’ priority right now. After being part of the National Indigenous Basketball Tournament 2023 in Australia last April, Mills has been locked in while working out in the gym with a purpose.