‘By Order Of The Peaky Blinders’: New Movie To Begin Shooting In 2023

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has revealed a few details about the upcoming Peaky Blinders film; including some hints about the cast and release date… Spoiler alert: the following article contains spoilers for Peaky Blinders.

Earlier this year, the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders – the British crime drama that made flat caps cool again – was released on Netflix. And while the last episode was incredible and wrapped up most plot points beautifully, there were a few plot points that were not finalised; clearly setting up the Peaky Blinders film.

Steven Knight, the series creator, confirmed back in 2021 that there would be a Peaky Blinders film but other than that single piece of information, he has revealed nothing else. Until now…

During a recent appearance on Heart Breakfast, Knight reaffirmed that there’s definitely going to be a Peaky Blinders film.

“I can tell you that there’s going to be a film, a feature film… I’m writing it right now, I mean I’m nearly done writing it.” Steven Knight

WATCH: Steven Knight discusses the ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie.

Knight then went on to discuss where the Peaky Blinders movie is going to be filmed.

“We’re going to shoot it at the studios in Digbeth and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham. Which is, Digbeth and Smallheath, is where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed so, it’s like Peaky’s coming home.” Steven Knight

Knight is referring to the real-life Peaky Blinders gang, whom the show’s gang is loosely based on. The real gang operated in the late 1890s to the early 1900s in Birmingham, hence why the show, and presumably the film, is set there. However, the majority of the show, while set in Birmingham, was actually filmed in Yorkshire. So, it’s satisfying to know that the film will be shot where the real Peaky Blinders were active.

That’s not all though, Knight also divulged some details – albeit vague details – about the Peaky Blinders film’s cast and release date. When asked whether we’ll see any familiar faces in the film, Knight responded:

It’s likely that Murphy will star in the film, and we’re hoping that Clafin’s character Oswald Mosley makes an appearance… Image Credit: BBC Studios

“Of course, and some new faces that will hopefully be quite surprising.” Steven Knight

While Knight didn’t name names, surely his wholehearted agreement to the film featuring ‘familiar faces’ means that Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Thomas Shelby, right? And hopefully, Sam Claflin will appear as Oswald Mosley – arguably the best villain from Peaky Blinders who escaped Tommy’s assassination attempt at the end of Season 5.

As for the new “surprising faces”, we’ll just have to wait and see. Which brings us to the Peaky Blinders film release date.

Knight said, “Well, I’m hoping that we’ll be shooting in, within eighteen months,” which means the film will begin shooting in 2023. If the Peaky Blinders film follows the same pattern as most Hollywood films, this means it will likely get released in either late 2023 or early 2024. And we can’t wait!