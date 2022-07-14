Forget Comedy, All Pete Davidson Wants Is To Be A Dad

Comedian Pete Davidson has revealed it’s his “dream” to be a dad and he’s now preparing for that “chapter” of his life…

Pete Davidson is extremely well known for his comedy chops – and for dating women, like Kate Beckinsale and Ariana Grande, who are ‘out of his league’.

But despite being rather successful, the 28-year-old King of Staten Island star still has one big item to tick off his bucket list.

On a recent episode of Kevin Hart’s Peacock television show, Hart to Heart, Davidson revealed that it’s his “dream” to be a dad.

WATCH: Pete Davidson talks about wanting kids…

“My favourite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. That’s, like, my dream. Yeah, and so, it’s like super corny…” Pete Davidson

At this point, Hart jumped in and said, “it’s not super corny, it’s the best goddamn thing you can do in life.”

Davidson then went on to say that he’s now “preparing” to be a father one day soon, which might be another reason he left Saturday Night Live earlier this year in May (at the time, Davidson essentially said he was leaving SNL to ‘grow’ his career).

Pete Davidson allegedly has Kim Kardashian and her kid’s initials tattoed on his neck. Image Credit: TMZ

“It would be so fun to dress up a little dude… I’m so excited for, like, that chapter, so like, that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now,” Davidson said.

Perhaps spending time with his current girlfriend, Kim Kardashian’s children has inspired Davidson to want children of his own. Kardashian has four children – North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm – with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Davidson has been repeatedly pictured out and about with Kardashian’s kids, and allegedly has her and her kid’s initials – K, N, C, S and P – tattooed on his neck; so maybe, if things really are that serious, Davidson and Kardashian might have a kid of their own…? Only time, and probably an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, will tell.