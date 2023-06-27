Picking Your Nose Whilst Driving: Why You Can’t Stop & Won’t Stop

Written by Luc Wiesman

Picking your nose is generally considered a private and “hygienic” activity. While it’s natural to have the urge to clean your nose, boundaries tend to get crossed when we leave the house, especially in semi-public spaces like driving your Porsche Macan.

A time-honoured pastime loved by both men and women in Australia and around the world, picking one’s nose whilst driving has become one of life’s little pleasures.

Whether you’re protected by malaka-grade tinted windows or simply enjoying being seen with your factory standard windows, the urge to have a drill is one that’s puzzled scientists and the medical community since man got behind the wheel.

Regardless of the level of tint you have, picking your nose whilst driving is just a common part of our cleaning ritual, just one that should be conducted with a tissue before you leave the house.

So why do we pick our schnozz whilst driving? The truth is quite simple, the car like a bathroom or man-shed remains a ‘safe space’ where we people feel comfortable, the problem is we forget that it’s not very private. Think of it as a false sense of nose-picking security.

The act of picking your nose says less about the place you’re doing it and more about your personal habits. If you’re not a hanky or tissue person, then you’ll most probably be inclined to go for gold and have a dig at the lights. If you’re really skilled, you’ll have one hand on the wheel whilst picking at 110km/k on the Hume Highway between Melbourne and Sydney.

It seems that whenever I am driving I’ve always got to pick my nose. I’ve also noted that other people do this on a daily basis as well. What’s wrong with us?! Jeromy Anglim via Reddit

Disposal of one’s boogers is also important, are you being thoughtful for others who may have to use your car, or is it every man for himself? The window is one of the most obvious choices but may present challenges in colder climates like Tasmania or Canberra.

Recently in Poland, a man called out his partner for their vile habit of wiping said boogers on the steering wheel. If you’re anywhere near this kind of behaviour, we recommend seeking medical help immediately.

Regardless of your habits, picking one’s nose is a form of comfort-seeking behaviour and a way to keep your beak clean. Whilst there’s nothing wrong with it, being busted up to your knuckle at the traffic lights is not something you should aspire to.

If you must do this, we recommend getting a heavy tint for privacy reasons.

Digging for gold. Image: The Conversation

The five most common reasons people pick their nose while driving

Boredom – Driving for long periods can become monotonous, leading to boredom. In such situations, people may engage in mindless habits like nose-picking to alleviate the monotony and pass the time.

Comfort – The enclosed space of a car can sometimes make people more aware of discomfort in their nasal passages, such as congestion, dryness, or irritations. Nose picking may provide temporary relief or a sense of comfort.

Private Environment – Being alone in a car can create a perception of privacy, leading some individuals to engage in behaviours they might not exhibit in public. They may feel less self-conscious about picking their nose due to the perceived lack of scrutiny.

Habitual Behavior – Nose picking can become a habit for some individuals, regardless of the setting. The act may be ingrained as a reflexive response to nasal discomfort or as a comforting action in certain situations.

Lack of Awareness – Some people may not fully realise or acknowledge that nose-picking while driving is socially unacceptable or a potential distraction. They may not consider the potential risks or the impact it may have on other drivers.