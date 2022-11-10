Forget the Cayenne, Porsche Drop Off-Roader Every Eastern Suburbs Hero Will Want

Porsche have just announced the arrival of the 911 Dakar, a variant of the supremely iconic two-door sports car, but with one major change. This one can go off-road.

The car is named after the former Paris-Dakar Rally (now simply known as the Dakar Rally), which Porsche won for the first time in its history in 1984, with the Porsche 953 (a heavily modified version of the 911 built specifically for the rally event). That car was the first Porsche to receive an all-wheel-drive system, which eventually became a staple of Porsche’s for years to come.

The Dakar was tested off-road for more than 10,000km. Image: @PorscheNewsroom

Porsche says their latest creation is “the first two-door sports car to offer off-road capabilities,” and after seeing pictures of where it has been tested, it certainly seems capable.

According to Porsche, the 911 Dakar has been driven more than half a million kilometres during testing, with 10,000 kilometres of this specifically being off-road.

In a nice hark back, much of the testing occurred in the south of France at the Château de Lastours test track, where a number of rally teams test their car prior to the Dakar rally.

Wanting to understand how well the off-road trail chomper performed in the cold, Porsche also tested their car on snow and frozen lakes in Sweden as well as off of 50-metre-high dunes in the deserts of Dubai and Morocco.

The Dakar will be unveiled at the Los Angeles motor show next week. Image: @PorscheNewsroom

Porsche works driver Romain Dumas had high praise for the vehicle, saying, “I knew what a 911 could do on the road, but I was absolutely stunned by how well the car performed here on the loose.”

While it’s certainly a sight to behold, a standard-looking Porsche 911 (albeit slightly raised) tearing up sand dunes and snow-covered roadways, Porsche actually seems to be a little late to the ‘Safari’ car trend that proved to be especially popular in Australia during the pandemic. ‘Safari-ing’ your car means to turn a car that was never designed to go off-road, into something that is more than at home tearing up some trails.

And, while it’s certainly cool to see how car owners turn their roadworthy vehicles into an Outback monster, seeing it done to a Porsche is all the more bizarre and wonderful. In fact, this 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera was ‘safari-d’ so well that its value quadrupled.

Perhaps the guys over in Stuttgart caught wind of this and decided to get involved with the trend in their own way.

There’s no clear word yet as to whether the 911 Dakar will go on general sale or if it will be an extremely limited edition model. Hell, we don’t even know if it will be available for anyone to buy at all, and it could just be Porsche giving car fans something to go nuts over.