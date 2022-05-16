Post Malone Channels Harry Styles With Controversial Fashion Choices

You might not have picked Post Malone for a Harry Styles fan, but it seems the notoriously grungy rapper’s been inspired by the British heartthrob – at least as far as fashion is concerned.

The 26-year-old Circles artist appeared on Saturday Night Live this weekend rocking a number of different outfits that all had one thing in common: they all featured a skirt.

First, Post performed on stage in a white dress shirt and a skirt held up by overalls – a slightly inspired look. He then showed off a backstage look on Instagram where he was in yet another skirt, which bizarrely combined lace with RealTree camo trim.

Finally, he was spotted arriving at an SNL afterparty wearing an all-black, elaborately patterned cassock, pairing priest-like loafers with a green and blue trucker cap, Bud Light and cigarette in hand.

Harry Styles might like to rock a frock but we doubt he’s the kind of guy to knock back American light beer and some lung lollies. What a king.

Images: Getty / @postmalone

Posty (real name Austin Post) is just the latest in an increasingly long line of high-profile male celebrities who are – rather controversially – pushing gender norms in fashion by wearing skirts and dresses out in public.

Harry Styles is perhaps the most famous proponent of the trend, but other musicians like Kid Cudi and Lil Nas X; comedians like Pete Davidson and Dan Levy as well as athletes like Russell Westbrook and Lewis Hamilton have all been getting in on the action.

Post Malone’s fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, is set to be released on June 3rd. Artists who are confirmed to appear on the record include Roddy Ricch, Fleet Foxes and The Weeknd.

In the meantime, check out the unbelievable stunt he pulled off with a $1 million Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV a few months ago.