Every traveller knows the pain of cattle class: the cramped seating, the pitiful entertainment choices, the nutritional value of warm plastic… and the crying babies. How could we forget the crying babies?

Now that you’re feeling sufficiently nauseous, let’s talk about the alternatives. If you’re in for a long flight and you can afford to bump yourself up to business, do it without hesitation. If you can’t, relax — you won’t be forced to sit with the herd, thanks to a little thing called premium economy.

More and more airlines are jumping on the premium economy bandwagon, offering perks like wider seats, more legroom and enhanced onboard catering in special seating. On the ground, premium economy passengers are often treated to priority boarding and Business lounge access. Sound good? We thought so. Book your next adventure in one of these top-tier premium economy seats.

Emirates

Emirates’ latest premium economy product. Image Credit: Airline Ratings

Emirates Premium Economy The best of the best. Pros Big seats

Great entertainment

Game-changing ‘cradle Cons Not cheap, but nothing worth having ever is

As confirmed at the 2023 Airline Excellence Awards, Emirates’ premium economy is the best on the planet. In short, it’s an absolute game changer. On both the Airbus A380 and the Boeing 777, Emirates’ Premium Economy has a seat pitch of up to 40 inches (101.5cm). That’s better than most, with many having closer to a 38-inch pitch. Emirates’ premium economy seats are also quite wide, measuring 19.5 inches (49.5cm) across. They also have a recline of eight inches (20cm). On top of that, naturally, there’s ain-seat power, a generously sized dining table and a drinks table on the side.

The coolest feature though is the ‘cradle’. This isn’t quite a bed, but the footrest cradle helps keep your legs up, almost as though you were lying flat. In terms of price, Emirates’ premium economy looks to sit roughly halfway between economy and business class — you’ll be looking at c. $5400 for a return on the Sydney-Dubai route.

Emirates’ A380 Premium Economy also offers a signature experience, with dedicated airport experience and check-in areas exclusive to the Premium Economy passengers, luxurious cream seats in a 2-4-2 configuration with more legroom and footrests, dining experience inspired by Business Class; and Emirates’ award-winning entertainment ice — 2400 movies, 650 TV shows, and live BBC and CNN feeds on a 13.3-inch HD screen, on board WiFi for Skywards members and commendable carbon emissions of 1.53 tonnes per flight.

Air New Zealand

Way more premium than economy.

Air New Zealand Premium Economy One of the biggest, if not quite the best. Pros Huge seats

Onboard WiFi

Impressively low carbon emissions Cons WiFi isn’t exactly fast

Air New Zealand enjoys putting itself at the forefront of in-flight innovation, and its ink-coloured, luxury leather premium economy seat seats are no exception. Expect a large reclining chair in a 2-3-2 configuration which, with 41” of seat pitch (double the standard economy pitch), is amongst the biggest in its class. There’s also a leg rest, adjustable headrest, a 5” armrest separating you from your snoring neighbour, and 9” of reclining space, so you can comfortably take a snooze when you’re bored of watching movies on your 11″ touch-screen. You even get an amenity kit too…

You can check two pieces of luggage up to 23 kilograms and two carry-ons totalling up to 14kg. They’ve recently introduced live sports and (not great but still there) WiFi for messaging. Nosie cancelling headphones are provided, the food is good, and there’s a measly 4.2 tonnes of carbon emissions per flight. You’ll be looking at c. $2500 one-way to the US.

Cathay Pacific

Relax in comfort…

Cathay Pacific Premium Economy You’ll struggle to find a tastier time in premium economy. Pros Big, comfortable seats

Very tech-heavy seat

Affordable upgrades Cons Fixed armrests

Slightly dated seats

Forget the horsepower of their engines: Cathay Pacific has blown reviewers away with their premium economy offerings. With Airbus A350s boasting 32 seats in a 2-4-2 configuration, they have an impressive 40-inch itch and an even more impressive 20-inch width. Coming with a full-lnength calf rest, padded footrest, they lose points for fixed armrests.

However, they’re especially good for the work hard/play hard types, the seats are equipped with in-seat power sockets, USB sockets and a wealth of entertainment options. The list of perks is long, but a few of the highlights include a mini cocktail table, champagne offered before take-off, noise-cancelling headphones, Jurlique beauty products, an expansive entertainment selection, and food you might actually order in a restaurant.

The baggage allowance is generous at 2 pieces of 23kg checked, and an upgrade from economy only costs c. $800 for a round trip, Sydney to Hong Kong.

Lufthansa

Snug yet spacious.

Lufthansa Premium Economy Cocktail table is a huge win, but you pay the price. Pros Love the centre console

Nice range of grub

Shiny new seats Cons Not cheap

Lufthansa introduced a premium economy product to their long-haul fleet in 2014 and haven’t looked back since. The seats offer 50% more room than what you get in economy, plus a centre console between seats that offers an armrest for each passenger. Just imagine a flight with 0 time spent elbow wrestling. Odd, no? But definitely a positive… Seats have a slightly less impressive 38-inch piutch, 18-19 inch width, and 8 inches of recline.

The entertainment screens are around 12 inches across, so nbig but not industry leading. Meals are served on fine china and flights over 6.5 hours come with a main course, dessert, and cold breakfast. Anything over 9 hours gets you a hot brekky too. Passengers in premium economy are also able to check a second item of luggage at no extra cost and get to eat off porcelain tableware like real adults.

It is one of the pricier premium economy options in this list, with a Sydney-Munich stretch coming in at over $4400.

Qantas

A great example of one of Qantas’ premium economy offerings, on a 787.

Qantas Premium Economy A top-end experience with a price tag to match. Pros It’s Aussie

Seat design is immaculate

Restaurant-ready food Cons No Wifi… yet

You have Marc Newson and David Caon to thank for the exceptional experience in Qantas premium economy class. The award-winner and Australian industrial designer’s work has resulted in comfy as anything ergonomic seats, real china on which the meals (overseen by the chef responsible for acclaimed Aussie restaurants like Rockpool) are served, footrests (at every seat), moveable TV screens and a generous 40” seat pitch. Essentially: everything you want on the long haul flight (bar an upgrade to Business or First).

While the big seats and 2-3-2 configuration are a win, there’s no denying that Qantas’ premium economy is one of the more expensive upgrades out there. Melbourne to LA, for example, comes in at around $4500, compared to around $1400 in economy. However, you go get a lovely pillow, lovlier blanket, and great little amneity kit. WiFi still hasn’t arrived, but Qantas promise its on its way soon…

RELATED: Qantas Premium Economy Review — An Experience That Ruined Business Class Forever

Virgin Australia

Branson doesn’t do things by halves…

Virgin Australia Premium Economy Good, but not great, especially when compared to their Aussie peers. Pros Big seats

Nice amenity kit Cons Slow food service

Subpar entertainment

Only available on 777-300ER aircraft

According to Virgin Australia CEO John Borghetti, the exclusive premium economy cabin on Virgin Australia flights isn’t meant to be ‘economy plus’ but ‘business lite.’ Available exclusively on the carriers 777-300ER aircraft. it lives up to that aim pretty well. In a 2-4-2 configuration, the seats are big, with a 41-inch pitch, 19-inch width, and 9-inch recline.

The service more than lives up to that moniker, with noise-cancelling headphones, reading lights, the infamous RED entertainment system, better meals and an amenity kit that includes an eye mask, ear plugs, socks, lotions, a toothbrush and toothpaste. You’ll be needing this on any nighttime flights out of the US… The main drawbacks are slow food service and a slightly lacking in-flight entertainment system.

Air Canada

Rock solid service and not a lumberjack in sight.

Air Canada Premium Economy If you’re Canada-bound its a great option, but don’t expect a life-changing experience. Pros Nice amenity kit

Lovely, very attentive staff Cons Seat and screen size are a tad lacklustre

There’s good news and there’s bad news. The bad news is for Air Canada’s economy class: the airline switched from 9-seats-across to 10-across, meaning less space and more passengers. The good news is for those looking for an upgrade: that move made room for a new premium economy class.

As well as enjoying their own check-in lane, premium economy passengers enjoy a reasonably sized seat — 38-inch pitch and 20-inch width, a 12-inch entertainment screen, in-seat power via a USB port, an amenity kit )eye mask, earplugs, toothbrush, toothpaste), and two checked bag sup to 23kg apiece. WiFi hasn’t arrived yet, but it’s coming later this year… Food is great, but not life-changing.

A Sydney-Calgary trip will cost you around $5,500 which isn’t bad for the distance but, given their offer isn’t industry-leading, it’s not cheap either…

Singapore Airlines

Singapore airlines got this right.

Singapore Airlines Premium Economy One of our favourite carriers nails premium economy; ’nuff said. Pros Massive availability

Industry-leading in-flight entertainment Cons Not the biggest seats out there

Singapore Airlines’ premium economy seat, made by experts and clad in leather, is 19.5 inches wide on the Airbus A380 and 18.5 inches on the Boeing 777-300ER. On both jets, the seat pitch is 38 inches—significantly above the average 32 inches of economy. Oh and don’t forget the 8-inch recline option, calf-rest and foot-bar for long-haul flights.

The centrepiece of Singapore Airlines’ new premium economy seats, however, is the stunning 13.3-inch full HD touchscreen, paired with active noise-cancelling headphones to provide the ultimate in-flight entertainment. Honestly though, by far and away the biggest perk for Aussies is the sheer availability of these flights. With over 100 flights a week departing from Australia, you can get one of the best premium ecobon seats going at one of the fairest prices on market.

British Airways

Snazzy.

British Airways Premium Economy BA might not be what it once was, but its premium economy cabin could mark the start of a comeback. Pros Generous food and drink offer

Classy amenity kit

Nice leg rests Cons Seats aren’t the biggest, neither are screens

British Airways’ reputaiuton has taken something of a hit over the past 5 years or so, and you might beleft wondering whether the fancy name of its premium economy seating – World Traveller Plus – meets the hype. Thankfully, it broadly does. Seats boast a decent 38-inch pitch, a better-than-standard recline, a fold out leg rest, fold down foot rest, and bags of legroom. Cabin configuration is either 2-3-2 (great) or 2-4-2 (almost great).

All the upgrades you expect are there: noise-reducing headphones, an amenity kit, an enlarged personal entertainment screen, three-course meals, complimentary bar service and, perhaps most importantly in our modern digital age, a personal in-seat power supply so your favourite iDevices will never go hungry.

A roundtrip flight to NYC from London costs around $1750 compared to around $800 in economy, so it’s good value if not an outright steal.

ITA Airways

Image: UpgradedPoints

ITA Airways Premium Economy A long ignored underdog. Pros BIG screens

Chic cabin designs

Italian food — molto bene… Cons Not the biggest network going, but great for in-Europe.

ITA isn’t an airline you hear about often, but their Premium Economy could change that. With chic seat design and a lovely 2-3-2 layout, the seats are big, boasting a 40-inch pitch. Even bigger than the seats, however, are the screens, coming in at a whopping 15-inches; that’s far bigger than almost every other carrier on this list.

Food and drink is of a typically sky-high Itlaian standard, as are the in-seat provisions: pillows, blankets, top-end (though not noise-cancelling…) headphones, and cabin lights that gently cycle through a number of claiming colours. You an also score some big dsocutns if you’re savvy with your points; these are undoubtedly one to watch.

RELATED: These Cool Bali Hotels Perfectly Combine Tradition, Style & Luxury