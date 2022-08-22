Qantas Launches ‘Apology Package’ To Make Up For Recent Operational Challenges

Qantas has launched an ‘apology package’ to make up for the operational challenges that have plagued customers recently. Millions of frequent flyers have been sent a direct apology, which includes $50 of credit to be used towards a return flight from Australia or New Zealand. The package also includes a 12-month extension of status for Silver Frequent Flyers and above. Qantas has also announced there will be a 50% increase in Classic Reward seat availability, with the first release of additional seats from midday today.

Qantas has fronted up and apologised for the recent challenges customers have experienced by giving them flight credit and putting on more reward seats (and more) as the carrier gets back to its best.

Qantas has said it is in the process of implementing procedures to improve baggage handling and on time performance as it also “deals with high levels of sick leave (due to flu, COVID and isolation requirements) as well as an industry-wide labour shortage.”

Qantas also pointed out that it has hired 1,500 new people since April (“with more to come”), tweaked flight schedules and invested $15 million in new technology at crucial airports to help improve your travel experience.

Qantas CEO wrote directly to Frequent Flyers in an email (and spoke to them via a video message). He said: “Over the past few months, too many of you have had flights delayed, flights cancelled and bags misplaced. There are good reasons why, but when it comes to what you expect from Qantas, it’s not good enough.”

“On behalf of the national carrier, I want to apologise and assure you that we’re working hard to get back to our best.” Alan Joyce

“We’re already seeing a sustained improvement in baggage handling and on-time performance, and while factors out of our control like weather can have an impact on our schedule, we expect things to keep improving each week.”

“As well as saying sorry, we also want to say thank you. We’re investing in a range of initiatives including status extensions for Frequent Flyers Silver and above, thousands of Qantas Points and lounge passes. All our Frequent Flyers in Australia and New Zealand will be offered $50 towards a return Qantas flight, which equates to many millions in discounts,” added Mr Joyce.

Qantas also promised to add “up to 50 per cent more Classic Reward seat availability through to 30 June 2023,” with the carrier announcing the first portion of additional seats will be released from 12pm today (Monday the 22nd August) across international and domestic flights.

Qantas first announced its promise to increase Classic Reward seats in October last year. Since then, Qantas says, Frequent Flyers have redeemed more than 80 billion Qantas Points.