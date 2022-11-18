Qatar World Cup 2022 Predicted To Be ‘Biggest Sausage Fest Ever’

Fans are starting to flock to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but there are barely any women in sight.

Qatar is expecting 1.2 million visitors over the month-long tournament – many of whom may or may not be rented – which starts on 20 November and runs until 18 December.

Early videos have emerged of fans gathering in the airports and by the stadiums, including one of Tunisian fans arriving for the start of the tournament, but the glaring omission from all the footage so far is the lack of a female presence.

One user on The Athletic’s Instagram post of the Tunisian fans said, “ This WC bouta be the world’s biggest sausage fest.”

After seeing other videos of fans at the tournament, we tend to agree.

Women’s Rights

State-enforced women’s rights are strict in Qatar compared with other countries such as Australia, with males still assuming guardianship over women.

FIFA have also advised female fans coming from other countries to not wear anything too revealing during the upcoming tournament.

The Qatari World Cup website says, “People can generally wear their clothing of choice. Visitors are expected to cover their shoulders and knees when visiting public places like museums and other government buildings.”

Women will be expected to cover shoulders and knees when visiting public places during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Image: @Mohan/DohaStadiumPlusQatar

This is obviously asking a lot, given the torrid conditions in Qatar, with temperatures pushing 30+ degrees most days. But for ladies thinking of not complying with the rules and blending in with the crowd, Qatar is threatening to go full-on 1984 with their surveillance.

Chief Technology officer of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Niyas Abdulrahiman said:

“We have high resolution special camera to zoom in on a particular seat and clearly see the spectator. It’s being recorded, so that will help is in any post-event investigation.”

After hearing this, it’s no wonder there are fewer women appearing in the initial videos of World Cup parades than normal.