New Range Rover Sport Waiting List Hits Ridiculous Levels In Australia

Australians have long had a love affair with Land Rovers, especially the marque’s luxurious Range Rover models. But the latest SUV from the British brand seems to have really captured our imaginations…

DMARGE has it on good authority that the waiting list for the new Range Rover Sport, which broke cover earlier this year in May but examples of which haven’t arrived in the country yet, is already 3 years long. 900 customers placed pre-orders for the third-generation Range Rover Sport without even seeing it first.

For comparison, the current waiting list time for the new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 – another hotly anticipated and hard-to-get SUV – is currently ‘only’ around 8-12 months long. Another in-demand SUV, the BMW iX, also has a waiting list of about 12 months.

Aussies have gotten pretty used to the concept of waiting lists for new cars over the last two years (thanks to COVID and supply chain disruptions) but even then 3 years is a pretty long time to wait for a new car.

Check out the new Range Rover Sport above.

The third-gen Range Rover Sport, also known as the L461, is the first new Range Rover Sport in over 9 years. Slightly longer yet slightly narrower than the outgoing L494, it inherits many of the styling cues that first debuted with the new L460 full-size Range Rover, which was unveiled last year.

A wide array of engine options will be available for the new RRS: three diesels, two petrols and a plug-in hybrid option, with an all-electric variant due in 2024. Prices start from $139,160 for the most affordable 3.0L inline-six turbo-diesel and creep over the $200,000 mark for the high-performance petrol engines.

We’re just keen to drive one – but considering how long the waiting list already is, it might be a while until we’re afforded the privilege…