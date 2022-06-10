Ray Liotta Lives On In Upcoming TV Series

The upcoming series Black Bird will show the late actor Ray Liotta in one of his final roles…

The iconic Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta passed away at the end of May while filming Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic.

Of course, as films and television series are filmed months – and sometimes years – before they’re released, there are a few projects that Liotta completed before his death.

Apple TV+ just released a trailer (which you can watch below) for the upcoming mini-series Black Bird which shows Liotta in one of his final roles.

Watch the trailer for Black Bird, which shows Ray Liotta in one of his final roles.

Black Bird, which will be released on July 8th, is based on the autobiographical novel In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene. The series follows Keene, played by Taron Egerton of Kinsgman and Rocketman fame, a man sentenced to 10 years in a minimum-security prison without parole.

However, after he makes a deal with the FBI to shorten his sentence, Keene is transferred to a maximum-security prison and must befriend a serial killer in the hopes that he will reveal to Keene where eighteen different women are buried.

Liotta plays Keene’s father, Big Jim. And Dennis Lehane, the creator of Black Bird, wrote a touching tribute and spoke about how thrilled he was to have Liotta play Big Jim.

Ray Liotta, best known for Goodfellas, died earlier this year on May 27th. Image Credit: Warner Bros.

“It was, quite literally, the culmination of a lifelong dream to work with Ray Liotta… I wrote the part of Big Jim Keene in Black Bird for Ray. I had no other actor in mind and was floored – humbled, honoured, fist-pump elated – when he leapt at playing the part less than 24 hours after we sent him the scripts. And the performance he gave? It was a master class.” Dennis Lehane

We can’t wait to see Liotta’s performance in Black Bird; the actor may have died but his talent lives on.