Raymond Weil Pays Tribute To Their Founder With Limited Edition Pilot’s Watch

Written by Luc Wiesman

Raymond Weil has unveiled a new limited edition timepiece that pays homage to the brand’s founder, Mr. Raymond Weil. The Freelancer Pilot Flyback Chronograph 7783 combines mechanical excellence, vintage aesthetics, and luxurious details, capturing the spirit of its founder’s passions.

Raymond Weil was a man of singular passion and drive. From humble beginnings, selling his designs from a foldout bridge table in a stall in Geneva, his eponymous brand has become known the world over, thanks to his unique entrepreneurial spirit and unique take on Swiss watchmaking.

Speaking of passions, the man had many – watches, of course, but also music, and more than anything else flying above Switzerland’s picturesque landscape in his beloved plane. Today, his legacy lives on through his grandchildren, Elie Bernheim, the CEO of Raymond Weil, and Pierre Bernheim, a certified pilot himself.

Inspired by their shared love for aviation, the family brand has developed an exquisite limited-edition timepiece that really raises the bar for Raymond Weil’s watchmaking.

The textured hour track looks like an airport tarmac – a nice touch.

The limited-edition Raymond Weil Freelancer Pilot Flyback Chronograph 7783 is a proper pilot’s watch. Encased in a 42mm steel case, the watch features an elegant grey PVD coating, exuding an adventurous aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from vintage aviation, the onion-shaped crown, a hallmark of pilot watches, and the brown leather strap with rivets pay tribute to the classic designs found on aeroplanes. With production limited to only 400 pieces, this timepiece proudly showcases its exclusivity through a distinctive propeller motif engraved on the sapphire case back.

At the heart of the watch beats the RW5530 automatic movement, a flyback chronograph that offers the convenience of a simultaneous reset and restarts with a single pusher – a real hallmark of haute horlogerie. Boasting a power reserve of 56 hours, it’s equipped with a column wheel and horizontal coupling which provides a captivating display of the chronograph engaging and disengaging, delighting mechanical purists.

The column wheel, thermally blued for enhanced corrosion resistance, adds to the visual allure of the timepiece. The movement is beautifully decorated with perlage and Côtes de Genève, and through the engraved case back, one can admire the W-shaped oscillating weight, the brand’s new horological signature, along with the blued column wheel.

A flight of fancy.

On the deep green dial, baton-style hour and minute hands elegantly sweep above applied Arabic numerals. Paying homage to classic pilot watches, arrow-shaped indexes at 3 and 9 o’clock add a touch of nostalgia, while the richly textured hour track evokes the image of a tarmac. To ensure readability in low-light conditions, the hands and hour markers are coated with Super-LumiNova. The central chronograph seconds hand stands out in bright yellow, a vibrant colour also found on the 30-minute chronograph register.

Crafted as a tribute to Mr. Raymond Weil and his passion for aviation, this limited edition timepiece is poised to captivate watch aficionados and aviation enthusiasts alike. With its exceptional mechanical craftsmanship, vintage charm, and exclusive design, the Freelancer Pilot Flyback Chronograph is a testament to the enduring legacy of the brand’s founder.