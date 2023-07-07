Real Madrid Plan To Make Kylian Mbappé The World’s First €1 Billion Player

Written by Ben Esden

We’re only one week into the international football transfer window and rumours are circulating that Kylian Mbappé could be on the move to Real Madrid in a mouthwatering deal that could see the young France captain become the most expensive footballer of all time.

It wouldn’t be a summer transfer window without crazy rumours circulating on a daily basis. Across every major league, players, clubs and agents from all over the world are able to negotiate transfers of contracts for a definite period before the 2023/24 season begins.

Officially, the international transfer window starts on July 1, and just over a week in, we’ve already seen some of the biggest transfers in history as clubs prepare their teams ahead of the new season: Real Madrid signed Jude Bellingham for €133.9 million (~$214 million AUD), Kai Havertz has swapped London clubs joining Premier League runners-up Arsenal in a deal worth £65million (~$125 million AUD) and Sandro Tonali has moved from Milan to Tyneside for €64 million (~$105 million).

And now with PSG confirming their new manager Luis Enrique on a two-year deal, the Parisian club’s hierarchy has reportedly given their star asset Kylian Mbappé a devastating ultimatum: commit yourself to the Club, or leave this window.

PSG Chairman Nasser al-Khelaifi said: “My position is very clear. I don’t want to repeat it every time: if Kylian wants to stay, we want him to stay. But he needs to sign a new contract. We don’t want to lose the best player in the world for free, we can’t do that. This is a French club.”

Spanish giants Real Madrid have been busy this window, bringing in six new first-team players since the start of the month. And, according to Spanish media, they’re already looking for their next Galáctico… LaSer claim that Los Blancos are planning to offer Kylian Mbappé, PSG’s talismanic forward, a sensational 5-year contract worth €250 million (~$410 million AUD) and set his release clause to an astronomical €1 billion – the first of its kind in history.

La Liga – Spain’s first division – requires clubs to set release clauses in all their players’ contracts to promote player welfare and allow players to leave the club should an appropriate bid come in. Mbappé’s proposed contract with Real Madrid would make him football’s first ever €1 billion player.

Such is the demand for the young French forward that Real Madrid is even willing to invest significant funds to release Mbappé from his contract this year, rather than wait for his current deal to expire at the end of 2024.