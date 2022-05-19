The One Star Wars Prequel You Should Go Back & Watch

With the highly anticipated series Obi-Wan Kenobi debuting in just over a week, now is the time to start rewatching Star Wars films. And I’m here today to say something that is rather contentious: the third Star Wars film, Revenge of the Sith is NOT a bad film. In fact, I’d argue it’s a bloody good film.

The film – set three years into the Clone Wars and nineteen years before the events of the OG Star Wars film, A New Hope – essentially follows skilled Jedi Knight, Anakin Skywalker as he turns against his mentor Obi-Wan Kenobi and explores how he became Darth Vader.

Look, I’ll admit that the original Star Wars films, Episodes IV, V and VI, are impeccably good but Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith comes pretty close to their level of ‘good’. First of all, the beautiful cinematography and incredible visual effects of the opening action-packed scene are breathtaking.

Ewan McGregor gives an incredible performance as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the third Star Wars film.

Also, the plot of Revenge of the Sith is intriguing. Knowing exactly how a villain fell from grace and became the ‘bad guy’ is such a thrilling and thought-provoking film device.

Plus, the music from John Williams is sensational as is Ewan McGregor’s performance as Obi-Wan Kenobi. There’s a reason he was asked to reprise his role in the upcoming series that’ll focus on Obi-Wan, and it’s because he’s a damn fine actor.

Not to mention the iconic and enthralling duel between Obi-Wan and Anakin, played by Hayden Christensen – who is also set to appear in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Also, the emotional discourse between the two post-fight (which you can watch below) is heartwrenching. The line, “You were the chosen one!” gets me every time.

An emotional scene between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Now, I know some Star Wars fans are going to entirely disagree and be rather outraged that I dared to make the point that one of the prequels is just as good as Star Wars IV-VI. I know the main critiques are that the dialogue in Star Wars I-III is too simple and that Ja Ja Binks is the most annoying character of all time.

To them, I say, yes the dialogue is simple but it allows children and younger generations to understand the plot and fall in love with the Star Wars universe. And hey, sometimes simple dialogue is miles better than convoluted nonsense that no one can make sense of. Plus, the simplicity makes Revenge of the Sith extremely quotable. I mean, who hasn’t yelled, “UNLIMITED POWER”?

And as for Ja Ja Binks, I have no defence. He is annoying but hey, he only has one line in Revenge of the Sith, meaning the film is not really ruined by his presence as it’s incredibly fleeting.

I guess what I’m trying to say is Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith did not deserve the copious amount of hate it got upon its release in 2005, and it’s time we all apologise to it and realise it’s definitely worth rewatching.

