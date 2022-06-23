First Look: NBA Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo Biopic Launches Tomorrow

Disney has released an exclusive look at the upcoming biopic, Rise which will detail NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family’s life story.

The biopic Rise, which will follow the true story of how basketball legend and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers – Thanasis and Kosta – first decided to pursue careers in the NBA, is set to be released tomorrow on Disney+.

Ahead of its release, Disney has shared a first look at Rise, which shows a young Giannis, played by Uche Agada, and his brother Thanasis, played by Ral Agada, getting taunted and laughed at because they share a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

The bullies are presumably laughing at the boys’ poorness – the Antetokounmpo family wouldn’t have been able to afford a pair of sneakers for each brother which is why they share the one pair. Giannis and Thanasis rise (pun intended) above the jeers and instead focus on playing the best game they can; an attitude that clearly got them the impressive careers they now have.

Watch the first look at upcoming biopic, Rise

Giannis and Thanasis along with their younger brother Kosta were the first trio of siblings to win an NBA championship. Kosta won a title in 2020 with the Lakers and Giannis and Thanasis won the title in 2021 with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rise will not only follow how the Antetokounmpo brothers all became professional basketball players, but it will also illustrate the struggles and hardship the entire Antetokounmpo family faced after emigrating from Nigeria to Greece. Giannas, AKA the Greek Freak, executively produced Rise and said,

“I am thrilled and honoured that Disney+ is bringing my family’s story to people all over the world. My hope is that it will inspire those in similar circumstances to keep the faith, stay true to their goals and not to give up on striving for a better life.” Giannis Antetokounmpo

Rise will start streaming exclusively on Disney+ from tomorrow, the 24th of June.