Robert Lewandowski’s Surprisingly Humble Watch Surprises Football World

One of football’s biggest stars has left fans bemused after wearing a surprisingly cheap watch to the 2022 Ballon d’Or award ceremony – a lavish ‘do that normally sees some of the world’s most expensive watches on parade.

The 34-year-old Polish striker, who plays for FC Barcelona, captains the Polish national football team and has a net worth of over US$85 million, made the odd decision to wear a Casio Vintage A158WETG-9AVT to the “Oscars of football” on Monday night… A watch that’s easily found at malls and market stalls across the world, and would probably only set you back around US$70.

In comparison, Karim Benzema – who ultimately won the 2022 Ballon d’Or, arguably pipping Lewandowski in the process – wore a rather lavish Richard Mille RM 65-01 Automatic Winding Split-Seconds Chronograph, the most complex timepiece the prestigious Swiss brand has ever made with a market price north of half a million USD.

Maybe Lewy should’ve worn a more expensive watch… Ah well, he still won the Gerd Müller Trophy (previously known as Striker of the Year) on the night.

Lewandowski with his Gerd Müller Trophy and his Casio. Images: @_rl9 / Casio

Still, it’s a respectable and practical watch that no true watch enthusiast would ever knock. Modelled after Casio’s popular square digital watches from the 80s, this A158WETG features a resin case and stainless steel bracelet with a gold ion coating… Not quite the same as a PVD or solid gold watch, but it still looks the part.

Actually, it’s kind of the perfect watch for a high-performance athlete. It only weighs 45 grams, it’s water-resistant to 100m, it’s got a battery life of 7 years and has plenty of useful functions like a stopwatch.

Not all of Lewandowski’s are quite as low-key, however. He wore a Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph (ref. 5980/1R-001) to last year’s Ballon d’Or, and he owns a boatload of Audemars Piguet pieces, too.