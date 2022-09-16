Roger Federer Announces Retirement In Most Federer Way Possible

Roger Federer, the 41-year-old tennis superstar, has just announced his retirement. He did so via a classy note, posted to Instagram, in which he thanked his family and friends, coaching team, competitors and fans.

Roger Federer, one of the most loved tennis players of all time, has announced his retirement, alerting fans that The Laver Cup next week in London will be his final ATP event.

Federer explained: “I know my body’s capacity and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.

Image via Instagram

“I am 41 years old, I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in grand slams or on the tour.”

WATCH: Roger Federer’s Rehabilitation Workout

Federer added: “This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate.”

“I would like to thank my competitors on the court. I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget.”

“The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure. While I sometimes feel like it went by in 24 hours, it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I have already lived a full lifetime.”

Federer also thanked his wife Mirka for putting up with his goofy side while travelling on tour, and his four children, as well as his parents. He also thanked the world of tennis, and his “amazing team… who have always given me the best advice and have always been there for me.”

Image via Instagram

“Above all I must offer a special thank you to my unbelievable fans,” Federer added.

“You will never know how much strength and belief you have given me. Without you, those successes would have felt lonely, rather than filled with joy and energy.” Roger Federer

Federer also thanked his sponsors and his competitors, writing: “We battled fairly, with passion and intensity, and I always tried my best to respect the history of the game. I feel extremely grateful. We pushed each other, and together we took tennis to new levels.”

“To the game of tennis – I love you, and will never leave you.” Roger Federer

Let’s hope all the rehab has gone well and that the legend can put in a good showing next week. To read the full note, head on over to Federer’s Instagram.