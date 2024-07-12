What Do Roger Federer, Rolex And Taylor Swift Have In Common? We Just Found Out

As this year’s Wimbledon Championships served up some incredible tennis from the heart of London’s SW19, one of the sport’s most revered players was preparing to attend in his now-familiar position from the stands of Centre Court, oozing sophisticated Swiss elegance, his an iconic Rolex on his wrist.

Roger Federer, the eight-time Wimbledon champion, decidedly put down his signature Wilson racquet and fluffy green balls in 2022, after a legendary career that spanned nearly two decades. In the years since, the Swiss star has enjoyed the life of a civilian, attending invitational matches across the world in addition to launching his own tennis brand.

Two-tone Rolex Datejust 41

But of course, for all his post-retirement activities, the Swiss legend has never been able to keep away from the hallowed green courts of Wimbledon… even if the famous British weather forced the play to stop momentarily, which this year, sent Federer packing.

RELATED: Roger Federer Announces Retirement In Most Federer Way Possible

As the heavens opened in true British fashion at this year’s Wimbledon Championships, Federer decided he wasn’t willing to stick around in miserable old London. Instead, Federer hopped on a flight to his native Switzerland to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Zurich.

Our best guess is a Rolex GMT Batman for the Taylor Swift concert

Federer made the spontaneous trip and shared moments from the concert on social media, including a photo of his wrist with friendship bracelets and, poking out amongst the Taylor Swift paraphernalia, the unmistakable fluted bezel of an iconic Rolex release, the Datejust Wimbledon.

Well, you can take the former Swiss pro out of Wimbledon… as the saying goes.