Running Prematurely Ages Men, According To New Study

A new study has found that long-distance running can increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes in men because it prematurely ages their major arteries…

Running has long been the go-to when wanting to engage in some cardio. But new research from the British Heart Foundation suggests that long-distance running is prematurely aging men.

The study looked at 300 athletes and found that endurance running (like marathons and triathlons) improves women’s health but is detrimental to men. How?

Well, the results showed that the major arteries of men who regularly engaged in long-distance running were a lot stiffer than expected; it was like a decade had been prematurely added to their ‘vascular age’.

Furthermore, major arteries that have been prematurely aged increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation, Professor James Leiper, weighed in and told inews:

“For athletes who train in endurance exercise, their hearts must work harder to pump blood around the body. Research has shown that in some cases, this can cause changes to the heart.” Professor James Leiper

Cut your next run short gentlemen… Image Credit: Tracksmith

However, don’t throw out your running shoes just yet, as Professor Leiper stressed that more research needs to be done and running does still provide men with health benefits.

“It is important to note that [running] is proven to reduce the risk of heart and circulatory diseases, helping to control weight and lower both blood pressure and cholesterol.” Professor James Leiper

Perhaps next time you hit the pavement or treadmill, just cut your run short – because while running’s incredibly good for you, you don’t want to prematurely age your arteries by overdoing it…