Salt Bae Throws Support Behind Tom Brady After Superstar’s Divorce From Giselle Bündchen

Tom Brady recently finalised an “amicable” divorce from his now ex-wife Giselle Bündchen. In the wake of the split, the impetus for which many people believe was Brady’s dedication to football, workaholic Salt Bae has thrown his support behind Brady, taking to Instagram to write: “Greatness lasts forever.”

“We’re all humans. We do the best we could do,” Tom Brady said on the radio, after he and Gisele Bündchen finalised their divorce on Friday, something which shocked the world after their 13 years of marriage.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who is widely known as the GOAT, and who is a ripe old 45 years of age, also discussed “giving all you can to the team” while navigating personal problems.

“I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home,” he said. “Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”

“So, that’s what professionals do. You focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home. All you can do is the best you could do. That’s what I’ll just continue to do as long as I’m working and as long as I’m being a dad.”

So what left their marriage “irretrievably broken,” as a county judge put it? People reports that a source close to Bündchen said the mother-of-two “has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she is not afraid to do things by herself.”

Though it is pure speculation, many people have argued that Tom Brady coming out of retirement was part of the cause of their marriage struggles. It’s not for us to say what went on, but what we can say is that it appears Brady has an admirer in Salt Bae (a man who seems to spend every hour either working, or working out).

Images via Instagram (@nusr_et)

Salt Bae took to Instagram today (on his story) to post a photo of Tom Brady with the caption: “Greatness lasts forever.” This came after a photo where Salt Bae showed off himself wearing Tom Brady’s “next generation apparel brand” and calling it “very comfortable.”

Though some critics have called Brady’s clothing line “way too plain and expensive” (just like they did with Kelly Slater’s clothing line Outerknown) it seems Salt Bae is a fan. We’ve no idea if he was paid to promote it, genuinely likes it, or whether he simply resonates with Brady on a love-your-job level (another trait, interestingly enough, GOAT surfer Kelly Slater shares).

Either way, greatness recognises greatness, it seems.