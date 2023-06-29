Australian Football Champ Sam Kerr Joins IWC Schaffhausen Family Ahead Of Women’s World Cup

Written by Luc Wiesman

IWC Schaffhausen announces the addition of Samantha Kerr, one of the world’s top football players and Aussie legend, as their newest Friend of the Brand. Known for her remarkable skills on the field, Kerr currently represents Chelsea Football Club and serves as the captain of the Australian national team, the Matildas.

Not only is Sam Kerr one of the best football players in the world, but she’s also one of the best sporting role models on the planet. Her unwavering commitment to driving positive change in football has left an indelible mark on the sport. IWC finds great resonance with Kerr’s authentic and determined spirit, both in her athletic pursuits and her contributions to the community, making this partnership a seamless match.

With almost half of her life dedicated to professional football, Sam Kerr has carved an illustrious career in the sport. As a forward for Chelsea Football Club and the captain of the Australian women’s national team, she is widely regarded as one of the greatest forwards of all time. Notably, Kerr holds the unique distinction of being the sole female player to have won the Golden Boot in three different leagues on three different continents. Not bad.

Kerr not only excels on the field but also embraces her prominent public role with humility, attributing much of her success to the support of her family. Recognising their instrumental role in her career, she remains grounded amidst her continued success.

Sam Kerr wearing the very Australian-themed green and gold IWC Schaffhausen Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 (ref. IW388110).

As she continues to flourish, Kerr also actively champions equality in sports, inspiring others to embrace their true selves and unite to achieve greatness. Additionally, she has co-authored a collection of inspiring children’s books covering a wide range of topics, including sports, pursuing dreams, friendships, school life and addressing bullying.

“I am thrilled to represent IWC because it is a company that celebrates individuals who follow their dreams. Throughout my career, I have always stayed true to myself, and that’s something IWC and I share. Whether it’s through sports or engineering exceptional timepieces, we both strive for excellence by forging our own paths.” Sam Kerr

Kerr’s remarkable achievements extend beyond the football field. In 2018, she received the prestigious Young Australian of the Year award, and in 2022, she was honoured with the Medal of the Order of Australia for her outstanding “service to football.” As Australia’s all-time leading goal-scorer, she has been bestowed the PFA Australian Women’s Footballer of the Year award an impressive five times.

Sam Kerr wearing the IWC Portugieser Chronograph (ref. IW371611) with a burgundy rubber strap.

Internationally, Kerr’s accolades include three ESPY Awards for Best International Women’s Soccer Player and two FWA Women’s Footballer of the Year awards, solidifying her status as a true icon of the sport.

Kerr joins an illustrious list of fellow athletes who are also part of the IWC family, including seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, NFL’s GOAT Tom Brady and Chinese-American skiing sensation Eileen Gu.

“It is not just her impeccable skills within her sport that inspires us. She is shaping the landscape for future generations. I am honoured to welcome her into the family and continue to push for change together.” Franziska Gsell, CMO of IWC Schaffhausen

