Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Luxury Timepiece Lookalike At A Fraction Of The Cost

Samsung made some exciting announcements from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Global Launch this week, with new additions to the Galaxy Z Series smartphones and Galaxy Buds3 series. But two releases really caught our attention, as the Galaxy Watch Ultra bears an uncanny resemblance to a Hermès, one of the world’s most luxury timepieces… at a fraction of the cost.

Samsung was able to stand out within the saturated wearable market with the release of the Galaxy Watch series and has since established a strong foothold as one of the leaders in the space. The two latest releases, the Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, build upon this collection’s glowing reputation with advanced health monitoring features and powerful hardware.

Powered by AI, the latest iteration promises improved functionality and sleek aesthetics with advanced health and fitness tracking features. Samsung has been able to bring in a long-lasting, fast-charging battery capable of 100 hours in Power Saving mode, or just over 4 days, and a stunning AMOLED display, making it an attractive option for both tech enthusiasts and style-conscious consumers.

RELATED: Samsung’s New AI-Powered TVs Will Change The Way Australians Watch Sport Forever

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is built for performance. Image: Samsung

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the most powerful addition to the Galaxy Watch portfolio. If the Galaxy7 is built for fitness, the Ultra is certainly designed with performance in mind, further unlocking enhanced fitness experiences for beating PBs and climbing mountains… which is possible with the Ultra’s improved altitude capabilities of 9000 metres.

A sapphire crystal display has also been introduced whilst the body is made from Grade 4 Titanium – standard features for some of the most premium pieces in today’s luxury watch market. The result is a watch that’s built to last; inherently robust and durable but still something of a looker.

Other standout features include a 10ATM water resistance which allows the wearer to surf, swim and snorkel with the utmost confidence, but it may not be suitable for scuba diving; Multi-

sports tile which allows for simultaneous tracking of activities; AI-powered FTP metrics; and Personalised HR Zones.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the premium product without the premium price point. Image: Samsung

As always, the power of Samsung’s connected Galaxy ecosystem brings even greater benefits to unlock even more potential, so users can get more out of their kit if they’re also rocking the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Z series smartphones, for example. You can also maximise your wearable experience with access to a variety of popular apps right from your wrist, including Galaxy services, Google apps, and fan-favourite third-party apps.

At just $1299 AUD, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra offers a premium feel for guys looking to update their wearable tech, without the premium price tag. At 47mm, you’d be forgiven for thinking this was a beastly iteration, but with a sleek aesthetic and shiny AMOLED display, the watch fits neatly on the wrist… just don’t wear this one with a tuxedo, please.