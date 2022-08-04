This Santorini ‘Home Office’ Will Make You Sick With Envy

For some of us, the best thing about COVID was being able to work from home, and we’ve been dreading returning to the office. I personally love being in the office – although, if I had a ‘home office’ like this one in Santorini, I’d probably change my tune…

This next-level set-up comes courtesy of Jérôme Poirier, a half-French half-Japanese travel blogger famous for his awe-inspiring photos.

Where is it? It’s at Katikies Chromata Santorini, a 5-star hotel in Imerovigli, a tiny village set atop the highest cliff in Santorini, Greece. Midway between Fira and Oia and sometimes called “the balcony to the Aegean”, Imerovigli is one of the most exclusive holiday spots in Santorini, itself one of the most popular holiday destinations in the Mediterranean.

We honestly can’t think of a better place to sip a coffee and shoot off a few emails… Not sure how productive we’d be, though.

WATCH the world’s best ‘home office’ below.

This might seem ridiculously extravagant, but many countries and regions around the world have been actively courting young ‘digital nomads’ in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take this village in Madeira, Portugal that’s setting up a dedicated remote worker community and facilities, or Bermuda, which is offering year-long stays for people who want to work or study remotely.

Some are going even further – this medieval village in Southern Italy is actually paying young people to move there and are even helping backroll new businesses in order to sweeten the deal.

Better make sure your passport is valid…