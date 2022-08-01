5 Shows Like ‘Billions’ That Are Extremely Binge-Worthy

Want to watch something similar to Billions? You’ve come to the right place.

If you’re a fan of Billions – the Showtime drama that follows United States Attorney Chuck Rhoades as he tries to bring down crooked hedge fund manager, Bobby ‘Axe’ Axelrod – there are a few shows that you’ll enjoy just as much, if not more…

So sit back, relax and watch one of the following series to curb your Billions appetite as you wait for Season 7 to be released.

House Of Cards

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Television

8.7 IMDb score, stars Robin Wright & Kevin Spacey, Drama, released in 2013, 6 seasons

House of Cards is extremely similar to Billions, although House of Cards is more political than corporate. The series follows devious congressman Frank Underwood and his wife as they get revenge on those that wronged them.

Frank is an extremely similar character to Axe – they’re both extremely cunning – and overall, House of Cards is a well-written drama; just like Billions.

Where To Watch: Netflix Australia

Industry

Image Credit: BBC Two/HBO

7.0 IMDb score, stars Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela & Ken Leung, Drama, released in 2020, 1 season

When Industry was first released, many described it as ‘Billions meets Skins’, so if you’re a fan of the British comedy-drama, Skins as well as Billions, then this is the show for you. Industry revolves around a group of young graduates as they vie for one of the few permanent positions at a prestigious investment bank in London.

For Billions fans, the excellent cast, sharp writing and financial aspects are what make Industry worth your time.

Where To Watch: Binge and/or Foxtel Now

Succession

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television Distribution

8.8 IMDb score, stars Brian Cox, Nicholas Braun & Peter Friedman, Drama, released in 2018, 3 seasons

Billions and Succession both revolve around wealthy people who are really just the worst. Both shows are incredibly clever and feature witty dialogue and spectacular performances from the casts, although Succession is a tad more straightforward and less dramatic than Billions.

That being said, Succession is extremely enjoyable and we guarantee that Billions fans will love Succession just as much.

Where To Watch: Binge and/or Foxtel Now

Suits

Image Credit: USA Network

8.5 IMDb score, stars Gabriel Macht & Patrick J. Adams, Drama, Comedy, released in 2011, 9 seasons

Suits follows Harvey Spector and Mike Ross – one of New York’s best lawyers and a genius college dropout. Suits is like a lighthearted Billions and the two shows are similar because of the sharp one-liners and charismatic characters.

Trust us, if you’re a Billions fan, you’ll enjoy Suits.

Where To Watch: Netflix Australia

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber

Image Credit: Paramount Global Distribution Group

7.2 IMDb score, stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt & Kyle Chandler, Biography & Drama, released in 2022, 1 season

A dramatised retelling of a true story, Super Pumped follows the rise and fall of former Uber CEO, Travis Kalanick. Super Pumped was created by Brain Koppelman and David Levien, the same team that created Billions.

And because of this, even though Super Pumped and Billions aren’t super similar in terms of plot, Super Pumped just gives off Billions vibes, making it a must-watch for Billions fans.

Where To Watch: Paramount Plus