5 Shows Like Rick and Morty To Watch Before Season 6 Drops

It’s finally happening; Season 6 of Rick and Morty is dropping on Netflix on September 4th. Although, it’s just the first episode that’s getting released and then all remaining episodes will be released weekly.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been rewatching Seasons 1-5 of Rick and Morty in anticipation of the new season and can’t wait. But if you’re wanting something to fill the void during the week while you wait for each new Rick and Morty episode to hit Netflix, you’re in luck.

Here are five awesome shows that are extremely similar to Rick and Morty; Rick Sanchez himself would watch these shows and the man’s got access to Interdimensional Cable…

BoJack Horseman

Bojack looking bleak. Image Credit: Vox

8.8 IMDb score, stars Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie & Aaron Paul, Animation, Comedy & Drama, released in 2014, 6 seasons

This animated series is extremely similar to Rick and Morty because both regularly deal with dark and serious subject matters with humour. Plus, the titular character BoJack Horseman is quite nihilistic just like Rick.

If it’s the bleaker moments or the black comedic moments from Rick and Morty that you like, BoJack Horseman is the show for you.

Community

Community cast. Image Credit: IMDb

8.5 IMDb score, stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Donald Glover, Chevy Chase, Gillian Jacobs & Alison Brie, Comedy, released in 2009, 6 seasons

Community is an extremely underrated comedy series that was created by Dan Harmon, the same man who co-created Rick and Morty. The show follows Jeff Winger, a lawyer who is enforced to go back to community college to earn his degree. There, he meets an eccentric bunch and they form a study group.

Filled with the same type of absurd humour and wacky characters, Rick and Morty fans will love Community.

Final Space

Like Rick & Morty? You’ll like these guys too. Image Credit: Wired

8.2 IMDb score, stars Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, Olan Rogers & David Tennant, Animation, Comedy & Adventure, released in 2018, 3 seasons

Rick and Morty regularly features goofy humour and space adventures; if that’s what you love about Rick and Morty, then we highly recommend Final Space. The series follows Gary, an imprisoned man who befriends a mysterious alien, who he dubs Mooncake.

Hilarious but surprisingly poignant at times, Final Space is a must-watch series.

The Simpsons

Recognise this crew? Nah, us neither… Image Credit: The New York Times

8.7 IMDb score, stars Dan Castellaneta, Nancy Cartwright & Harry Shearer, Animation & Comedy, released in 1989, 33 seasons

Okay, okay hear us out. Rick and Morty essentially boils down to the adventures dysfunctional Smith family. And The Simpsons are the OG dysfunctional family. Plus, the earlier seasons of the classic show seriously hold up.

Although, we highly recommend tapping out after Season 9 or 10 because that’s when the quality begins to dip.

Solar Opposites

Same (co)creator, similar giggles. Image Credit: IMDb

8.0 IMDb score, stars Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch & Sean Giambrone, Animation, Comedy & Sci-Fi, released in 2020, 3 seasons

Solar Opposites was co-created by Justin Roiland, who co-created Rick and Morty and voices both titular characters. With an extremely similar feel and animation style, Solar Opposites feels like a really long Interdimensional Cable skit from Rick and Morty.

Honestly, if you love Rick and Morty, you’ll also love Solar Opposites.