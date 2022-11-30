Socceroos Do The Unthinkable, Advance To Round 16 Of World Cup

The Socceroos have defeated Denmark, thanks to a brilliant counter-attacking goal by Matthew Leckie, securing themselves a spot in the knockout round of the Qatar World Cup.

The Socceroos’ $58 million dollar squad have beaten Denmark’s $545 million squad to book themselves a ticket into the World Cup round of 16.

Denmark’s squad being almost 10 times more expensive than Australia’s, and ranked number 10 in the world (Australia is ranked 38th), this is yet further proof anything can happen in football.

The game started with Denmark applying all the pressure. But they didn’t take their chances and the Socceroos defended well, with some last minute heroics keeping the score 0-0. We even had a little attacking run of our own at the end of the first half.

What a result @Socceroos — Chris Towers (@ChrisTowers_88) November 30, 2022

In the second half Denmark came at us again, but an excellent 60′ goal by Matthew Leckie, just as Denmark were about to put a couple of substitutes on, proved decisive. Australian Twitter users have already begun to express their delight.

So proud of the #Socceroos You did so well and we proudly watched at 4am. Well done guys. — Ali (@PinkMagicAli) November 30, 2022

The runner up of the Socceroos’ Group D will play the Group C winner. At this stage, this looks likely to be Lionel Messi’s Argentina, provided they beat Poland at 6am on Thursday morning. If they don’t beat Poland then Australia could also feasibly play Poland or Saudi Arabia in the round of 16 (depending on how their results go).