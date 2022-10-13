FIFA World Cup 2022: Our Predicted Socceroos Squad for Qatar

Australia has yet to formally announce its World Cup 2022 squad, but that hasn’t stopped us here at DMARGE from speculating which Socceroos stars could make the team that (hopefully) takes Australia out of the group stage.

For a fifth successive tournament, the Socceroos are heading to the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in November in Qatar.

But it was far from an easy road to reach the finals, as the Aussies only narrowly qualified after dramatically beating Peru 5-4 in a penalty shootout back in June.

WATCH: The moment Australia qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold will be relying on a mix of exciting young talent and experienced veterans to give Australia the best chance of success this year.

Two victories against New Zealand are an encouraging sign for Arnold’s men, but a shaky qualifying campaign means all spots in the Socceroos squad are realistically up for grabs.

Australia will be hoping to top their best performance of a Round of 16 exit to Germany in 2006, in the competition this year. But, in order to do so, they will need to get through Group D, a tough draw featuring defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Australia does have some experience with these teams, as they were drawn to play against France and Denmark in the 2018 World Cup, along with Peru, but failed to get a win. Let’s just hope history doesn’t repeat itself.

So, who will make the 26-man squad when we tune in in November? DMARGE gives you our analysis and prediction of who will play for Australia at the 2022 World Cup.

Goalkeepers

Andrew Redmayne saved the winning penalty against Peru which allowed Australia to qualify for the World Cup. Image: @ABC

Mathew Ryan is the obvious choice between the sticks. He is Australia’s captain and having played all over the world from Valencia to Brighton, he’s the experienced cool head that the Socceroos need.

Andrew Redmayne was the hero against Peru back in June, brought on especially for the penalty shootout. If he doesn’t also deserve a spot on the plane, I don’t know who does.

There are other decent options too. Mitchell Langerak is out of international retirement ahead of this year’s tournament and Central Coast Mariners’ keeper Danny Vukovic will be hoping to put his name in the mix, should he find form for his club.

Possible Selections

Name Club Position Mathew Ryan Copenhagen GK Andrew Redmayne Sydney FC GK Mitchell Langerak Nagoya Grampus GK Danny Vukovic Central Coast Mariners GK Tom Glover Melbourne City GK Mark Birighitti Dundee United GK

Defenders

Joel King (pictured bottom) is a promising option for Australian at left-back. Image: @Socceroos

Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold has options to go for a mix of experienced and young players for his defence.

Trent Sainsbury and Miloš Degenek are tried-and-tested options at centre back who both played in the first friendly against the All-Whites before leaving training camp early. This strongly suggests they will be on the plane to Qatar.

Other experienced players include World Cup veterans Aziz Behich and Bailiey Wright, who the Soccerroos may look to as reliable options for their backline.

Arnold may also look to rely on younger talent at centre back. Harry Souttar impressed for Australia early in the qualifying stages but has yet to return to the side after an ACL injury. Likewise, Kye Rowles is a solid young centre back who could feature in the squad, but is currently out with a broken foot.

That leaves an opening for Thomas Deng, who captained Australia in their 2-0 victory against Argentina at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics; he is another versatile option that can play at both centre- and wing-back

Nathaniel Atkinson and Joel King are impressive young prospects who could bolster Australia at right- and left-back.

Debutants in the 2-0 win against New Zealand, Harrison Delbridge and Ryan Strain could also feature in the final squad if Souttar and Rowles are still is not fit to play.

Possible Selections

Name Club Position Nathanial Atkinson Heart of Midlothian RB Fran Karačić Brescia RB Rhyan Grant Sydney FC RB Trent Sainsbury Al-Wakrah CB Miloš Degenek Columbus Crew CB Harrison Delbridge Incheon United CB Ryan Strain St. Mirren CB Thomas Deng Albirex Nigata CB Harry Souttar Stoke City CB Alex Wilkinson Sydney FC CB Kye Rowles Heart of Midlothian CB Ryan McGowan St. Johnstone CB Aziz Behich Dundee United LB Joel King OB LB Callum Elder Hull City LB Jason Davidson Eupen LB

Midfielders

Aaron Mooy starred for Australia in their 2-0 defeat of New Zealand last month. Image: @Socceroos

The Socceroos will likely look to experienced midfielder Aaron Mooy to be their talisman in Qatar. Jackson Irvine also impressed in the first friendly against New Zealand, leading to both men being sent home from training camp early. A sure sign that they will be in the squad.

Denis Genreau and Adjin Hrustic has also shown impressive form in Europe over the last several years, the latter tasting Europa League success with Eintracht Frankfurt last season. It would be very surprising if they were not on the plane to Qatar.

One of Australia’s most recognisable players Tom Rogic is by no means a lock to make the team this year. The former Celtic star has only played 57 minutes for domestic club West Bromwich Albion and pulled out of decisive qualifiers against UAE and Peru for personal reasons. However, he may still be chosen on name-value.

Young guns Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe and Keanu Baccus have all impressed when given their opportunity for the national team and could provide a youthful injection of energy to Australia’s midfield.

Gianni Stensness and Cameron Devlin also made their Socceroos debut in 2022 and might be the defensive steel that Australia needs to hold down the defence.

Possible Selections

Name Club Position Gianni Stensness Viking CDM Kenny Dougall Blackpool CDM Cameron Devlin Heart of Midlothian CDM Keanu Baccus St. Mirren CDM Aaron Mooy Celtic CM Jackson Irvine St. Pauli CM Connor Metcalfe St. Pauli CM James Leggo Eupen CM Riley McGree Middlesborough CAM Tom Rogic West Bromwich Albion CAM Adjin Hrusitc Helles Verona CAM Denis Genreau Toulouse CAM

Forwards

The Socceroos have lots of attacking options to choose from this World Cup. Image @Socceroos

Two recent debutants may have caught the eye of coach Graham Arnold in the games against the All Whites.

The first, Scotland-born Jason Cummings who scored a penalty in Australia’s 2-0 victory against New Zealand and might just be the striker Australia need to put away their chances. He just needs to remember his passport this time if he makes it on the plane to the World Cup!

The second, 18-year-old Garang Kuol also stole all the headlines after the match, for his dangerous contributions in attack off the bench. He is a wildcard worth bringing to Qatar.

More experienced players such as Matthew Leckie, Martin Boyle and Jamie Maclaren all look like shoe-ins to make the squad and Adam Taggart will be hoping that he’s done enough in Japan to book his ticket in November.

Pacey winger Awer Mabil and Mitchell Duke also scored goals against New Zealand in September warranting consideration for their selection.

Daniel Arzani was Australia’s prodigal star at the 2018 World Cup, but despite only being 23 years old, he may struggle to make the squad after a difficult few years. Winning the Australia Cup with new club Macarthur FC may help his case though.

Possible Selections

Name Club Position Martin Boyle Hibernian RW Andrew Nabbout Melbourne City RW Jason Cummings Central Coast Mariners FW Adam Taggart Cerezo Osaka FW Garang Kuol Central Coast Mariners FW Jamie Maclaren Melbourne City FW Mitchell Duke Fagiano Okayama FW Marco Tilio Melbourne City FW Nicholas D’Agostino Melbourne Victory FW Bruno Fornaroli Perth Glory FW Nikita Rukavytsa Maccabi Haifa FW Awer Mabil Cadiz LW Mathew Leckie Melbourne City LW Craig Goodwin Adelaide United LW Daniel Arzani Macarthur FC LW Chris Ikonomidis Melbourne Victory LW

Projected Australia Squad for the 2022 World Cup

So, with such varied choice, who will realistically be selected for the 23-man Socceroos squad? Our money is on the following players.

Goalkeepers – Mathew Ryan, Andrew Redmayne, Mitchell Langerak (3 total)

– Mathew Ryan, Andrew Redmayne, Mitchell Langerak Defenders – Trent Sainsbury, Miloš Degenek, Thomas Deng, Joel King, Nathanial Atkinson, Aziz Behich, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar (8 total)

– Trent Sainsbury, Miloš Degenek, Thomas Deng, Joel King, Nathanial Atkinson, Aziz Behich, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar Midfielders – Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Denis Genreau, Adjin Hrustic, Gianni Stensness, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe (7 total)

– Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Denis Genreau, Adjin Hrustic, Gianni Stensness, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe Forwards – Jason Cummings, Martin Boyle, Garang Kuol, Jamie Maclaren, Mathew Leckie, Awer Mabil, Adam Taggart, Mitchell Duke (8 total)

Possible Starting XI for the Socceroos at the 2022 World Cup

Matt Ryan dons the captain’s armband in this hypothetical Socceroos World Cup starting XI.

Nathanial Atkinson and Joel King provide youthful pace at right-and left-back. A mix of Australia’s old and new guard, Trent Sainsbury and Thomas Deng will hold the defence from the centre.

The midfield contains the experienced and skilful three of Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine and Adjin Hrustic.

Finally, the two wingers Martin Boyle and Awer Mabil support Jamie Maclaren surging at striker.

Australia XI (4-3-3): Ryan, Atkinson Sainsbury, Deng, King, Mooy, Irvine, Hrustic, Boyle, Mabil, Maclaren

If none of the above comes true, we’ll eat our shoes.