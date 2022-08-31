Nude Airdropping Spree Creates Chaos On Southwest Airlines Flight

A Southwest pilot has lost his patience with passengers sending nudes, taking to the loud-hailer to tell passengers to quit it or else he will turn the plane around, taxi back to the terminal, and get security involved, a viral social media video claims.

Teighlor Marsalis, a passenger on a recent SouthWest Airlines flight, recently took to TikTok, one of the world’s largest video sharing platforms, to warn her followers that SouthWest Airlines “takes airdropping nudes very seriously.”

She posted a video, which has now been seen 2.4 million times, in which a pilot could be heard speaking to the passengers on the plane over the loudspeaker system. The pilot, according to the video, says: “So here’s the deal, if this continues while we’re on the ground I’m going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody is going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved, and this vacation is going to be ruined.”

“So you folks, whatever that airdrop thing is, [quit] sending naked pictures and let’s get yourselves to Cabo.”

WATCH: Pilot Tells Passengers To Stop Airdropping Nudes

Tiktok user Nikki Marie chimed in at the top of the comments, saying it sounded like something her parents used to say when she was a kid: “This feels like my mom turning around in the car to me and my twin sister “IF YOU 2 DONT STOP I SWEAR TO GOD.” Another TikTok user, Kristin Lee Rastall, said: “That man said it like a parent.” Others shared stories of their own random Airdrop experiences (one TikTok user, QueenVelaris, wrote: “I accepted a random airdrop once and it was a video of a dancing hotdog”).

“Happened to me last week on the way to NOLA.” TikTok user Terri Brown

“File this under ‘Stuff a pilot shouldn’t have to say to the cabin'” yet another Tiktok user, Austen Lambert, remarked. Others complained that Airdrop only seems to work when you don’t want it to, with one claiming: “I can’t airdrop a picture to a member of my family 2 ft away. But on a plane I sometimes get like 5 airdrop photos.”

AirDropping nudes to strangers has been dubbed “cyber flashing” by the New York Times, and the practice “was almost outlawed in New York state in 2018,” according to The Daily Dot. This isn’t the first time passengers have been sprung doing dodgy stuff on their phone on a plane either, with The Daily Dot claiming “a man was arrested in June for AirDropping photos of his genitals to random passengers on his flight.”

Passengers have been shocked by many mid-flight acts in recent years, with people being caught editing dick pics on their phones, watching porn and trying to join the mile high club. So it appears the classy days of flying are well and truly over…